Worried about his love. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) revealed she has been dealing with mental health issues — and her husband, Justin Bieber, hates to see her in pain.

“It breaks Justin’s heart to have seen Hailey struggling emotionally the way she has been these past few months,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the “Love Yourself” singer, 29. “He loves his wife more than anything and knows she has a heart of gold.”

Hailey, 26, revealed via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 19, that she’s endured her share of hardships lately.

“I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time,” the model wrote. “But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least. And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you’re not alone 🫶.”

The Arizona native’s admission comes after she made headlines earlier this year when social media users speculated about a feud between her and Justin’s ex Selena Gomez. In a since-deleted TikTok video from January, Hailey and friend Kendall Jenner lip-synced, “And I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.”

Fans were quick to question whether the clip was throwing shade at Gomez, 30, who had recently received body-shaming comments in response to a swimsuit photo of her. Hailey, who tied the knot with Justin in 2018, subsequently took down the video and denied any negative intention behind the post.

“I never comment on this type of thing, but we were just having a girls night and did a random TikTok sound for fun,” she wrote via Instagram.

Rumors of a rift between the two women escalated in February when the Wizards of Waverly Place alum — who dated the “What Do You Mean?” singer on and off from 2011 to 2018 — defended bestie Taylor Swift after a clip resurfaced of Hailey pretending to gag while discussing the “Delicate” songstress, 33, on Drop the Mic.

“So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” Gomez commented on the video. One month later, she took to social media to squash the feud rumors.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” the “Same Old Love” singer wrote via her Instagram Story. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop ❤️.”

The Rhode Skin founder later publicly thanked the Only Murders in the Building actress for her support.

“I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I,” she wrote via her own Instagram Story at the time. “The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together.”

While Hailey did not reveal the source of her emotional struggles in her candid post on Wednesday, Justin has his wife’s back through it all.

“Justin knows her truth and despite what some people may say or think, he knows she only wants the best for people and has the best intentions,” the source tells Us. “Justin knows that life is all about the ups and downs, and he knows she’ll get through this. But it’s been difficult seeing her upset and all he can do is be by her side and be there for her no matter what.”

The duo have supported each other through respective health scares during their marriage. In March 2022, Hailey was hospitalized after suffering “stroke-like symptoms.” Three months later, the “Peaches” musician revealed he’d been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, resulting in temporary partial facial paralysis.

Later that month, Hailey shared that both she and the Grammy winner were “doing OK” health-wise during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Obviously, it’s been a weird turn of events the last couple months — the last even, few days — but he’s OK. He’s gonna be totally OK,” she shared at the time.

Justin shared an update on his face mobility in March, nine months after revealing his diagnosis.

“Wait for it,” he wrote via his Instagram Story before smiling to show his progress.