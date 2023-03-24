Nothing but good vibes. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) addressed the public speculation around her relationship with Selena Gomez — and offered an update on where they stand now.

“I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I,” the model, 26, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, March 24. “The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together.”

She continued: “Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself. In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion.”

Bieber’s social media message comes hours after Gomez, 30, took to Instagram to slam the hate being directed at ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber‘s wife.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” the Only Murders in the Building star wrote via an Instagram Story. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop ❤️.”

While there have been reports of tension between the two women for years, the former Disney Channel star recently raised eyebrows when she responded to a resurfaced TikTok in February of Hailey, 26, pretending to gag while discussing Taylor Swift on Drop the Mic.

Gomez, for her part, replied, “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

In response, the actress’ fans started to speculate whether there were renewed issues between her and Hailey. The twosome previously sparked rumors of a rift due to their respective relationships with Justin.

Gomez originally dated the musician off and on from 2010 to 2018. After they called it quits, the Canada native rekindled his romance with Hailey and they tied the knot in September 2018, four months after Us Weekly reported Gomez and Justin split for good. (Justin and Hailey were previously linked from 2015 to 2016.)

Hailey later called out the online hate she received as a result of her marriage. “I’m like, I don’t know [why he picked me]. We fell in love. There were times where I can confidently say I don’t think we knew it was going to be each other,” she said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in September 2022. “Several times. I can’t say that at 18 years old I knew that was my husband. I didn’t f—king know.”

The Texas native, for her part, seemingly responded to Hailey’s comments. “I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it’s not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” Gomez told her fans during a TikTok livestream at the time. “All I have to say is [that] it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words, ’cause that’s exactly what I want. That’s it.”

One month later, Gomez and Hailey posed for a photo at a Los Angeles event. After reigniting rumors of a feud late last month, the Hulu star took a brief break from social media before returning days later.

“I’m gonna be taking a second from social media because this is a little silly,” Gomez explained on a TikTok livestream on February 23. “I’m 30, I’m too old for this. But I love you guys so much, and I will see you guys sooner than later. I’m just gonna take a break from everything.”