Supporting Selena! Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) continued to prove there’s no bad blood between her and Selena Gomez with a simple Instagram “like.”

The “Rare” singer, 30, shared a sultry throwback photo on Sunday, March 26, writing, “TBT to blondie sel. Summers coming! So many exciting things coming!”

Gomez has previously rocked the lighter hair color several times over the years, most recently in 2021. In the pic, she wore a pink and purple bikini that was tied around her midriff. The tie-dye swimsuit was part of the La’Mariette capsule collection she designed with pal Theresa Mingus and business partner Morgan Brutocao. She pouted for the camera while appearing to rest her hands on the vanity counter in front of her.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Bieber, 26, was one of the nearly 20 million Instagram users to “like” the sexy snap.

The Only Murders in the Building actress and Bieber have had a rocky history — but Gomez put the drama to bed with an Instagram Story statement on Friday, March 24. “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” she wrote. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying.”

Gomez added: “I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop ❤️.”

The Disney Channel alum dated Justin Bieber on and off from 2011 to 2018, calling it quits for good months before he proposed to Hailey. The “Baby” artist, 29, and the Arizona native tied the knot that September and held a second ceremony one year later.

Hailey asserted during an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in September 2022 that there was no overlap between the two relationships — and denied that she and Gomez were in a feud. One month later, the women were spotted hugging at the annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala.

Despite their efforts to prove otherwise, fans continued to wonder whether there was tension between Gomez and Hailey earlier this year. The Rhode skincare founder uploaded — and subsequently deleted — a TikTok clip of herself lip-synching to the audio, “And I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right,” with friends Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye in January.

Gomez reassured social media users that she paid no mind to the seemingly shady video. “It’s OK! I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x,” she wrote in a February TikTok comment.

The Spring Breakers star went on to take a brief break from the app after defending best friend Taylor Swift in the comments section of a video of Hailey throwing shade at the singer. Following her return, she took a stand against the negativity on Friday. Hailey, for her part, thanked Gomez for setting the record straight about the “ongoing narrative.”

“The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, noting that she and Gomez discussed ways to “move past” the drama.

She acknowledged the importance of being “more thoughtful” about what is shared online, adding, “In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion.”