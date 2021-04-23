Whoa! Selena Gomez Looks Like a Different Person With Platinum Blonde Hair

Blonde bombshell! Selena Gomez, aka Blondelena, has sent the internet into a total tizzy after debuting her new platinum hair color — a dramatic departure from her traditional dark brown locks.

The “De Una Vez” singer — who looks like a completely different person — showed off her hair transformation on Rare Beauty’s Instagram account on Friday, April 23.

“New look. Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now,” she captioned the mirror selfie, adding a simple pink heart.

Fans were freaking out in five second flat, flooding the Instagram comments section and taking to Twitter to share their love for Gomez’s new ‘do.

Many threw it back to 2017, when the singer last debuted lighter locks. “Guysssss idkshsyalahdh Blondelena is backkkk I’m literally speechless I’m so happy. Loved that look on my girrl,” a fan writes on Twitter.

Over on Instagram, people were equally is enthusiastic. “SELENA IS BLONDE IM SHAKING,” a user wrote. Another chimed in with: “I’m living for this!!”

For her new hue, Gomez turned to hair color masterminds Nikki Lee and Riawni Capri, who also work with Hilary Duff, Sarah Hyland and Emma Roberts.

“We’ve been doing Selena’s color for over a decade now. She typically keeps it pretty natural, but this time she went for a big change,” the stylists said in a press release shared with Us Weekly.

“This blonde is unique to her as we had to make sure there was an equal balance of cool and warm for her skin tone. It’s an edgier look and perfect for summer,” they add.

While the final product looks gorgeous, getting there was an event to say the least. The entire process took 200 foils, several bowls of bleach and “8 hours of hair magic.”

Now, if you’re anything like Us, you’ve already pinned this picture on your hair inspo board and have it prepped and ready to show your stylist.

Thankfully, Us Weekly scored all the deets on Gomez’s exact hair color formula. So get your pencil and notepad ready, because we’re about to break things down.

Lee and Capri, the co-owners of Nine Zero One Salon, started off by prepping her hair with In Common’s Crystal Serum “to add protection before highlighting.”

When it came to color, the girls turned to a full range of Joico products. To transform her hair from a rich brown to bright blonde, the brand’s Blonde Life Lightening Powder was a must.

“We tapped down her root with LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 5NA with 5 Volume, then an all over pre-tone with LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 8NW + 10NW equal parts with 5 Volume, and a second toner with LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 10V with 5 Volume,” Lee and Capri explain.

If you’re not sure what all these letters and numbers mean — fear not, your hair colorist will be in the loop!