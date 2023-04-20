Getting candid. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) opened up about the challenges she has faced recently — and offered advice to people experiencing similar issues.

“I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time,” the model, 26, wrote via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 19. “But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least. And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you’re not alone 🫶.”

In a second post, Bieber issued a message to those who are going through personal struggles as well.

“That being said, let’s keep being there for one another. Let’s be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers,” she added. “Let’s just be there for people.. let’s keep showing up for each other even when it’s hard. We’re better together 🤍.”

Earlier this year, Hailey made headlines when social media users speculated about a feud between her and her husband Justin Bieber‘s ex Selena Gomez. In a since-deleted TikTok clip from January, Hailey and friend Kendall Jenner lip-synched, “And I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.”

In response, fans questioned whether Hailey was throwing shade at Gomez, 30, after swimsuit photos of the actress sparked body-shaming comments. After taking down the post, the Arizona native denied any negative intention behind the video.

“I never comment on this type of thing but we were just having a girls night and did a random TikTok sound for fun,” she replied on her social media page.

Things escalated when Gomez responded to a resurfaced TikTok in February of Hailey pretending to gag while discussing Taylor Swift on Drop the Mic. “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” the Texas native wrote in the comments section.

Hailey and Gomez previously sparked rumors of a rift due to their respective relationships with Justin, 29.

The Only Murders in the Building star originally dated the musician off and on from 2011 to 2018. After they called it quits, the Canada native rekindled his romance with Hailey and they tied the knot in September 2018, four months after Us Weekly reported Gomez and Justin split for good. (Justin and Hailey were previously linked from 2015 to 2016.)

As Hailey continued to receive hateful messages, the former Disney Channel star took to social media to slam the negativity.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Gomez wrote via an Instagram Story in March. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop ❤️.”

The Rhode Skin founder later publicly thanked Gomez for her support.

“I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I,” Hailey wrote via Instagram Story at the time. “The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together.”

She continued: “Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself. In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion.”