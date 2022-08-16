Keeping it candid. Hailey Bieber (neé Baldwin) explained that she and husband Justin Bieber still don’t have everything figured out yet as they approach their four-year anniversary — and probably won’t ever have all the answers.

“I just think life is changing all the time,” the model, 25, told Harper’s Bazaar in a cover story published on Tuesday, August 16. “Day to day, week to week, year to year. I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues. You have to figure out how to deal with this shit as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse.’ Like, that’s for real!”

In March, Hailey was hospitalized after she suffered a mini stroke, caused by a blood clot in her brain. Meanwhile, Justin, 28, was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. He revealed last month that his face was partially paralyzed and was forced to cancel his July tour dates. Those are the kind of personal battles that have only made them stronger as a couple.

“He’s still the person that I wanna be rushing back to,” the Arizona native explained to the magazine. “I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work.”

Hailey and Justin tied the knot in September 2018 following a three-month engagement and two years of dating on and off. The whirlwind romance has had ups and downs, but the Rhode Skincare founder knows that’s just a normal part of healthy relationships. She expects more obstacles as the family expands.

“And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work,” she added.

The “Peaches” singer is certainly ready to have a little one. He broadcast his baby hopes in his documentary Justin Bieber: Our World, released on Prime Video in October 2021.

“My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first and hopefully we squoosh out a nugget,” the Canada native said in the movie.

That was news to his wife, who asked, “Uh, in 2021?” Justin then clarified that he meant “the end of 2021,” asking, “[Then] we start trying?”

When the Arizona native said she didn’t know and they would “see” what happened, he agreed, “It’s up to you, babe.”

By December 2021, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Justin and Hailey were finally on the same page with their plans to be parents. “Babies are definitely on the brain,” the insider said at the time. “They both feel like it’s their destiny to have kids together and they are definitely ready.”

