Cara Delevingne and girlfriend Minke are bringing all the love to Glastonbury.

Delevingne and Minke (real name Leah Mason), both 31, stepped out for day 5 of the music festival on Sunday, June 30, to watch Shania Twain’s headlining set on the Worthy Farm mainstage. The partners were photographed canoodling, sweetly hugging and kissing from a balcony.

Delevingne was dressed casually in an olive bomber jacket and jeans, which she paired with a fuzzy, zebra-striped bucket hat and sunglasses.

Minke, meanwhile, wore emerald-colored sweatpants, a dark hoodie, a black beanie and round glasses.

The pair were joined by actress Anya Taylor-Joy, whom Delevingne also watched festival sets with on Saturday, June 29.

Delevingne and Minke have known each other since childhood, reconnecting a decade later at an Alanis Morissette concert.

“She’s the type of person who has boundaries, and there came a point with me when she wasn’t going to have it much longer, and it was a blessing in disguise,” the Suicide Squad star told Vogue in April 2023. “It’s the first time I feel like I’m in a relationship, not trying to rescue someone.”

They celebrated their second anniversary earlier this month.

“Two magical years with you and so many pictures of us kissing in front of things ❤️ These past two years have been A LOT of life,” the Paper Towns actress wrote via Instagram on June 5. “A lot of change, growth, pain and most importantly LOVE and I am so lucky to have found the perfect person to ride life’s ups and downs with. I cannot imagine living life without you.”

Delevingne added, “I spent so long looking for my partner in crime, little did I know that it would be someone I went to school with (and had a baby gay crush on). Here’s to many more years being us. … So happy we went through with it ❤️.”

In her personal life, Delevingne also recently wrapped a run on London’s West End. She starred as Sally Bowles in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, which was her stage debut.

“I didn’t know that I could play Sally, let alone wanted to, until the opportunity arose,” she told Harper’s Bazaar UK in an April interview. “I feel I can put all my pain and fear into the performance. There are so many layers to her. She is extremely powerful, but my God, is she broken and vulnerable. She’s a child — a little girl, and that is the saddest part of it all. I definitely recognize myself in that.”

She continued at the time: “I have never learnt so much, or grown so much. I am taking away so many incredible, valuable things that you cannot get, or even pay for, by doing this job.”