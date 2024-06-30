Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Cara Delevingne and Girlfriend Minke Pack on PDA During U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival

By
Cara Delevingne and Girlfriend Minke Pack on PDA During U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival
Minke and Cara Delevingne Samir Hussein/WireImage

Cara Delevingne and girlfriend Minke are bringing all the love to Glastonbury.

Delevingne and Minke (real name Leah Mason), both 31, stepped out for day 5 of the music festival on Sunday, June 30, to watch Shania Twain’s headlining set on the Worthy Farm mainstage. The partners were photographed canoodling, sweetly hugging and kissing from a balcony.

Delevingne was dressed casually in an olive bomber jacket and jeans, which she paired with a fuzzy, zebra-striped bucket hat and sunglasses.

Minke, meanwhile, wore emerald-colored sweatpants, a dark hoodie, a black beanie and round glasses.

Glastonbury Festival 2024 Stormzy and Maya Jama

Related: Glastonbury Festival 2024: See the Star’s Best Looks

The pair were joined by actress Anya Taylor-Joy, whom Delevingne also watched festival sets with on Saturday, June 29.

Delevingne and Minke have known each other since childhood, reconnecting a decade later at an Alanis Morissette concert.

“She’s the type of person who has boundaries, and there came a point with me when she wasn’t going to have it much longer, and it was a blessing in disguise,” the Suicide Squad star told Vogue in April 2023. “It’s the first time I feel like I’m in a relationship, not trying to rescue someone.”

Cara Delevingne and Girlfriend Minke Pack on PDA During U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival
Minke and Cara Delevingne Samir Hussein/WireImage

They celebrated their second anniversary earlier this month.

“Two magical years with you and so many pictures of us kissing in front of things ❤️ These past two years have been A LOT of life,” the Paper Towns actress wrote via Instagram on June 5. “A lot of change, growth, pain and most importantly LOVE and I am so lucky to have found the perfect person to ride life’s ups and downs with. I cannot imagine living life without you.”

Delevingne added, “I spent so long looking for my partner in crime, little did I know that it would be someone I went to school with (and had a baby gay crush on). Here’s to many more years being us. … So happy we went through with it ❤️.”

Patriotic Crocs

Deal of the Day

Get These ‘Patriotic’ Crocs By Tomorrow — Selling Fast! View Deal

Cara Delevingne’s Dating History: From Ashley Benson to Harry Styles

Related: Cara Delevingne’s Dating History: From Ashley Benson to Harry Styles

In her personal life, Delevingne also recently wrapped a run on London’s West End. She starred as Sally Bowles in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, which was her stage debut.

“I didn’t know that I could play Sally, let alone wanted to, until the opportunity arose,” she told Harper’s Bazaar UK in an April interview. “I feel I can put all my pain and fear into the performance. There are so many layers to her. She is extremely powerful, but my God, is she broken and vulnerable. She’s a child — a little girl, and that is the saddest part of it all. I definitely recognize myself in that.”

She continued at the time: “I have never learnt so much, or grown so much. I am taking away so many incredible, valuable things that you cannot get, or even pay for, by doing this job.”

In this article

1425325728cara delevingne 206

Cara Delevingne

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!