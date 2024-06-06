Cara Delevingne Celebrates 2nd Anniversary With Girlfriend Minke

Cara Delevingne wrote a sweet message to celebrate a milestone in her relationship with girlfriend Minke.

Delevingne, 31, took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 5, to mark the pair’s second anniversary, sharing a photo of herself and Minke (real name Leah Mason) kissing with a sunset in the background. She also uploaded a video of the couple laughing while on a boat ride.

“Two magical years with you and so many pictures of us kissing in front of things ❤️,” Delevingne wrote. “These past two years have been A LOT of life. A lot of change, growth, pain and most importantly LOVE and I am so lucky to have found the perfect person to ride life’s ups and downs with.”

She continued: “I cannot imagine living life without you. I spent so long looking for my partner in crime, little did I know that it would be someone I went to school with (and had a baby gay crush on). Here’s to many more years being us.”

Related: Cara Delevingne’s Dating History: From Ashley Benson to Harry Styles From Cara Delevingne’s red carpet antics to her scene-stealing turns in movies like Suicide Squad and Paper Towns, this supermodel, actress, activist and A-list star attracts a lot of attention. From London to Hollywood, Delevingne has been linked with some of the world’s most massively famous musical artists, actors and actresses. The model is a […]

Minke, 32, responded in the comments section, adding, “I love you so much smooshy ❤️.”

Several celebrities showed their support for the sweet post. Amy Schumer gushed that she was “so happy” for the pair while Aisha Tyler wrote, “Yes to this so much yes 😍.” Cara’s sister, Poppy Delevingne, also sent love to the couple, writing, “Awwww ADORE you both. Happy Anni lovebirds. 💓💓💓 @caradelevingne @minke.”

Delevingne and Minke met when they were kids at a boarding school before reconnecting more than a decade later at an Alanis Morissette concert.

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Prove That Love Isn’t Dead In light of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s headline-making split on Tuesday, September 20, Us Weekly rounded up some of Hollywood’s hottest celebrity couples who prove that love isn’t dead — see who made the cut!

“She’s the type of person who has boundaries, and there came a point with me when she wasn’t going to have it much longer, and it was a blessing in disguise,” the actress told Vogue in April 2023. “It’s the first time I feel like I’m in a relationship, not trying to rescue someone.”

Delevingne and Minke took their romance public in June 2022 when they were spotted packing on the PDA during a trip to Italy. Before finding love with Minke, Delevingne dated Ashley Benson from 2018 to 2020. She was also linked to St. Vincent from 2014 to 2016.

Related: Celebrity Coming Out Stories Take a look back at LGBT celebrities' emotional, inspiring coming out stories from over the years -- including Wentworth Miller, Ellen Page, Jodie Foster and more

Over the years, Delevingne has reflected on feeling more confident in her identity.

“Growing up, I didn’t feel a lot of pride at all — I was quite scared. I was fearful. I was in hiding. I think many people in the community know what it’s like to have to hide part of yourself,” she told Paper Magazine in May 2021. “So to be proud is to really be able to feel free to shout from the rooftop, ‘This is who I am, take it or leave it. I love myself.’ And there is nothing anyone can do about it. I think that’s truly inspirational.”