Taylor Swift is making time for her friends in between Eras Tour commitments, recently jetting over to London to catch Cara Delevingne in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.

After social media users speculated that Swift, 34, had been spotted in the Playhouse Theatre crowd on Friday, May 31, crew member Arthur Jones corroborated the account.

“Can confirm. A special night,” Jones, who is the head of marketing for the Cabaret revival, wrote via X later on Friday.

Swift and Delevingne, 31, have been friends since 2013, with the model attending several of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts since its March 2023 kickoff. Swift is now returning the favor as Delevingne currently plays Sally Bowles in Cabaret, her stage debut.

“I didn’t know that I could play Sally, let alone wanted to, until the opportunity arose,” Delevingne told Harper’s Bazaar UK in an April profile. “I feel I can put all my pain and fear into the performance. There are so many layers to her. She is extremely powerful, but my God, is she broken and vulnerable. She’s a child — a little girl, and that is the saddest part of it all. I definitely recognize myself in that.”

She continued: “I have never learnt so much, or grown so much. I am taking away so many incredible, valuable things that you cannot get, or even pay for, by doing this job.”

Delevingne’s run in Cabaret ends on Saturday, June 1 before Rhea Norwood steps into the role.

Swift, meanwhile, has been spending her summer across Europe on the next leg of her Eras Tour. After four sold-out shows in Paris, Swift performed in Sweden, Portugal and Spain.

“I LOVE YOU FOREVER MADRID!!! No ability to convey my thoughts other than to just YELL that,” the Grammy winner wrote via Instagram on Friday. “We just got to spend 2 magical nights dancing and singing with the most electrifying, passionate crowds and I’ll never forget a second of it. I can’t thank you all enough. See you 🔜 Lyon!”

Swift performs two shows in France beginning Sunday, June 2, before bringing Eras shows to Scotland and England. Her London residency is one that boyfriend Travis Kelce, whom she’s been dating since 2023, is particularly excited to see.

“Man, I’ll tell you what. The London shows, I think she’s at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up,” Kelce, 34, told Entertainment Tonight in April. “I played at Wembley once and I don’t even think we filled that thing all the way up.”

Swift will perform eight shows at Wembley Stadium across June and August.