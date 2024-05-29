Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Attend Taylor Swift s Eras Tour in Madrid

Ryan Reynolds can mark Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour off his to-do list as he finally made it to a show in Madrid.

The actor, 47, was spotted enjoying the 34-year-old singer’s concert at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Spain on Wednesday, May 29, per social media footage. Reynolds was joined by his wife, Blake Lively, in the VIP section.

Earlier this month, Reynolds teased his plans to attend the Eras Tour for the first time since its March 2023 kickoff, describing it as the “best concert on planet Earth” during an appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna.

“I’m about to go to the Madrid show,” he revealed at the time, noting that he was “very excited” to see it.

Meanwhile, Lively and the couple’s children — the couple share daughters James, 9, Inez, 7 and Betty, 4, and a fourth child born in 2023 whose name has yet to be shared — have already attended the Eras Tour on several occasions.

🚨| Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attending tonight’s show of Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ in Madrid, Spain! #MadridTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/Kjk4r5EwQx — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) May 29, 2024

“My wife and kids have been to five of them, five or six now,” he said. “They love it, they’re obsessed.”

Reynolds explained that his busy schedule had kept him from supporting Swift at her Eras Tour, but he made a point to catch the concert during his time off.

“This will be my first because this last year and a half I’ve been trapped in a nonstop work bubble, and it’s a problem,” he added. “I’m getting help, I got help. Intervention is the word they’re using.”

Lively, 36, and Reynolds have been friends with Swift for years, with their children even inspiring her music. Swift gave the pair’s daughters — who are mentioned on the song “Betty” from her 2020 album Folklore — a special shout-out at one of her May 2023 Eras Tour shows in Philadelphia when James (whose voice is also featured on Swift’s 2017 track “Gorgeous”) and Inez attended with Lively.

“There are a few of the characters [in ‘Betty’] that I actually, fun fact, named after real people in my life who I love more than anything,” Swift told the audience. “And their names are James, Inez and Betty.” (After the show, Swift was spotted leaving the stadium with Lively and her two eldest daughters.)

Elsewhere in his Today With Hoda & Jenna interview, Reynolds shot down a fan theory that Swift revealed the name of his and Lively’s fourth child on her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

“We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name will be. And I’ll say this, we’re still waiting, so Taylor, let’s maybe start [on that], you know,” he joked. “She’s a prolific writer. I mean, what are we doing here? And lazy’s not a word I’d attach to Taylor.”