5 Reasons Why Cara Delevingne Is Us Weekly’s Woman Crush

From hitting the runway to starring on the big screen, we’re convinced there’s nothing Cara Delevingne can’t do.

Delevingne, 31, is Us Weekly’s woman crush of the week because she hasn’t been afraid to show off her authentic self since making her London Fashion Week debut in 2011 for Burberry. After her first catwalk, she went on to open and close Burberry’s show the following year.

As the model found success, she didn’t slow down and continued to walk the runways for some of the biggest designers across the globe — and Delevingne’s ambition didn’t stop there. In 2012, she made her feature film debut as Princess Sorokina in the movie adaptation of Anna Karenina.

“It’s taken time, but now I realize that work isn’t everything and success comes in many forms,” Delevingne said in a 2016 interview with Time. “I’ve opened my mind, and now I embrace new things with a childlike curiosity. I’m spending more time doing the stuff I love. And I’ve been able to do better work because of it.”

Keep scrolling to see why Delevingne has been dubbed Us’ woman crush:

1. She Doesn’t Limit Herself Creatively

Delevingne took the fashion world by storm as she modeled for the biggest fashion houses including Karl Lagerfeld, Oscar De La Renta, Donna Karan and more in addition to being in the once iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

While her modeling career was at an all-time high, Delevingne also decided to pursue opportunities to act. She’s starred in several projects including Paper Towns, Suicide Squad, Carnival Row, American Horror Story: Delicate and more.

In March, Delevingne made her stage debut as Sally Bowles in Cabaret on the West End.

2. She’s Unapologetically Herself

Delevingne identifies as bisexual and pansexual. In 2018, the actress revealed that she identifies as gender fluid and uses she/her pronouns.

“When I first realized that gender is so much more fluid than ‘masculine’ or ‘feminine’ it was a breakthrough moment for me,” she said in an interview with Vogue at the time. “Here’s a secret for you. You know those fairytales and romantic comedies we are brought up watching? They’re not real.”

3. She Puts Her Mental Health First

While attending the 2015 Women in the World Summit in London, Delevingne opened up about how she struggled with depression as a teenager.

“I think I pushed myself so far that I got to the point where I had a mental breakdown … I got to the point where I went a bit mad,” she said at the time. “I was completely suicidal, I didn’t want to live anymore. I thought that I was completely alone. I also realized how lucky I was, and what a wonderful family and wonderful friends I had, but that didn’t matter. I wanted the world to swallow me up.”

Delevingne shared that by learning to take breaks when needed and surrounding herself with loved ones who care about her well-being, she was able to overcome those demons.

“It’s about finding people around you who have your best interests at heart … it’s about finding people who care about you and support you,” she said. “And I’ve now been able to become a support for other people, as well.”

Since going public with her battle with depression, Delevingne has also spoken out about her ADHD diagnosis and her sobriety journey.

4. She Cares for the Planet

Delevingne has been vocal about her passion for wildlife and nature. After Cecil the Lion was killed in 2015, she auctioned off her personal TAG Heuer watch and donated the funds to WildCRU. Delevingne also founded EcoResolution, which is a platform that advocates to combat climate change.

5. She’s a Fashion Icon

In addition to being one of the most successful runway models, Delevingne also knows how to slay a red carpet. She’s been on countless best-dressed lists and has stunned Us over the years with her edgy looks.

“I like a little bit of designer, with a bit of vintage and high street mixed in,” she said in a 2015 interview with The Telegraph. “I love it when you find those one-off key pieces, which end up becoming investment pieces.”