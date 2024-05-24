Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, thinks Kelly Rowland is flawlessly moving on from an incident with security at the Cannes Film Festival.

“And just like that, she @kellyrowland graces another carpet with her amazing glorious beauty, class and grace!!!!” Knowles, 70, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, May 23, sharing footage of Rowland, 43, on the red carpet chatting to Evan Ross and Joe Jonas.

She continued, “Sipping Champagne and living her best life. This just goes to show that one silly monkey, don’t stop no-show!!! In to bigger and and better things❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Rowland went viral on Tuesday, May 21, when she attended the festival premiere of Marcello Mio. While the singer was guided up the stairs, she seemingly scolded a security official at her side, pointing her finger in their direction.

“The woman knows what happened, I know what happened,” Rowland clarified to the Associated Press earlier on Thursday. “I have a boundary and I stand by those boundaries, and that is it.”

According to Rowland, there were other women who attended the premiere that “did not quite look like [her].”

“They didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off,” she added. “I stood my ground, and she felt like she had to stand hers. But I stood my ground.”

Rowland and Knowles’ connection goes way back as Beyoncé, 42, starred alongside Rowland in girl group Destiny’s Child. Beyoncé and Rowland were joined by Michelle Williams, all rocking many now-iconic red carpet and music video outfits that Knowles had crafted.

“My mother has always been invested in making women feel beautiful,” Beyoncé told The New York Times in 2017. “Whether it was through someone sitting in her hair chair or making a prom dress for one of the girls at church.”

Tina, who shares daughters Beyoncé and Solange with ex-husband Mathew Knowles, further recalled to the outlet that the Destiny’s Child looks were outlandish in retrospect.

“They looked a little crazy sometimes, but people always wondered what they were going to wear next,” Knowles added to The Times.

Destiny’s Child — which also included LeToya Luckett, LaTavia Roberson and Farrah Franklin at various times — was formed in 1990. The group went on an indefinite hiatus in 2001 as the singers each pursued solo careers. They informally reunited late last year in honor of Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour and accompanying documentary.