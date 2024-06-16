The Valley stars Daniel Booko and Nia Sanchez celebrated their twin daughters’ first birthday in style, surrounded by costars, on Saturday, June 15.

Isabelle Marie and Zariah Rose, who were born on Father’s Day 2023, are adorable in exclusive photos shared with Us Weekly and taken by Bree Rios at the princess-themed event. Big brother Asher, 2, was also on hand for the party, which was planned by Mackenzie Taleno and featured a Sleeping Beauty cake by Shirin Bakery, smash cakes by Chasteen Diaz and desserts from Baked by Lu.

“It is O-N-Ece Upon A Time theme,” Nia, 34, exclusively told Us ahead of the pastel party. “We will have an incredible bounce house [by Posh House Rentals] and [soft] play area for the littler ones. We have these beautiful tables [from Little Calabasas] where we’re gonna set up a princess painting station — little figurines where the children can paint princesses and there will be, like, superheroes and other figurines for the boys as well [by Laura Lux Design]. There’s going to be beautiful balloons everywhere, [and a] beautiful backdrop that we have a friend creating for us. It’s gonna be a magical, magical time.”

Nia added that they invited all of their costars from The Valley, as well as Scheana Shay from Vanderpump Rules, and “almost everyone” was attending.

“Jesse Lally is out of town. He’s in Cabo, but says he wishes he could be there,” Danny, 40, told Us before Nia added that Jasmine Goode is similarly traveling.

“Pretty much everybody else will be there,” Nia gushed.” Actually, today I feel like I just want to send out like, you know, ‘Hey guys, just, you know, everybody is invited, and pretty much everyone is coming. Let’s all have a great time,’ because the drama that you guys see on TV is real, but we’re friends with everybody. We love everybody.”

Nia and Danny are already so floored by how much Isabelle and Zariah have grown this year and said “their personalities are hilarious.”

“Isabelle definitely is the louder one … she’s got some lungs on her. She also has about a pound and a half on Zariah. So, you know, she’s a foodie, and, yeah, a little more outgoing,” Danny told Us. “And then Zariah is a little quieter, but so much personality.”

The girls are crawling, but not walking yet, which Nia said is totally fine as she has three toddlers to care for. “It will come when it comes. We’re like, we’ll take our time on that,” she told Us.

See photos from the adorable birthday celebration below: