The Valley fans are learning more and more about Nia Booko and Danny Booko — including that their 10-month-old twin daughters appear on Young Sheldon.

“Did you know that Nia and Daniel’s twins are baby Ceecee on Young Sheldon?” a viewer wrote via X on Thursday, April 18 alongside clips of Nia, 34, and Danny, 40, taking their daughters, Isabelle and Zariah, to film in Los Angeles.

Earlier this month, Nia and Danny documented a day on the set with their kids.

“A little view into what it’s like to have twins work on set 🎥🎬 It’s great to have identical twins on set because they can switch out depending on what they need and how many hours they’ve worked,” the couple captioned an Instagram post. “We’ve had the most incredible time with the girls playing baby Ceecee on Young Sheldon. The cast and crew feels like a little family. I’m so sad it’s over but so grateful that this was our/their first experience on a show! 🎭.”

Nia and Danny got married in 2015 after several years of dating. They expanded their family with son Asher, who was born in 2021. Nia and Danny became parents again with the arrival of their twin daughters in June 2023, which was weeks before they started filming season 1 of Bravo’s The Valley.

“Right up until filming, we were dealing with such a complicated pregnancy and there were a lot of scary up and down moments. I gave birth and five weeks later we started filming,” Nia exclusively told Us Weekly before the March premiere. “At the end of the day, I am so grateful that we did it. We got to spend a fun summer with friends.”

Nia recalled getting emotional while in front of the cameras, adding, “I was so freshly postpartum, which is this period of time where you’re very hormonal after giving birth. Everybody will get to see someone that’s just given birth and how they’re dealing with life and children and husband and friendship while being hormonal.”

Danny, meanwhile, found himself struggling with the lack of sleep.

“From the dad side, I was sleep deprived,” he noted to Us. “I think people are going to be able to relate to this and it’s different from a lot of other shows. We’re excited to give the viewers a unique chapter of our lives.”

The pair also revealed whether they want their children in the entertainment industry.

“That is actually a conversation that we need to really sit down together and we haven’t had every single detail of that conversation. We want to support our children’s passion and we also want to protect our children. We haven’t gotten there yet but we will,” Nia said at the time. “Right now, our girls are on Young Sheldon.”

Nia continued: “They’re on a huge show but they’re babies. We’re with them [all the time]. They’re not fully in the industry in that way. So when they get a little older and our kids want to do that, it’s the conversation we’ll have to jump into to make sure that we allow them to pursue their passions but keep them protected.”

The Valley airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.