‘Young Sheldon’ Cast: Then and Now

The Big Bang Theory spinoff Young Sheldon quickly became a hit series when it began airing on CBS in September 2017.

Young Sheldon follows a young and gifted Sheldon Cooper, played by Iain Armitage, as he grows up with his family in East Texas in the late 1980s. Jim Parsons, who originated the character of Sheldon on The Big Bang Theory, serves as narrator. Lance Barber, Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Matt Hobby, Wyatt McClure, Emily Osment and Raegan Revord round out the cast.

In November 2023, CBS announced Young Sheldon would wrap up after seven seasons in 2024. Despite the series’ conclusion, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2024 that it was in talks to do another spinoff with Young Sheldon producers Steve Holland, Steven Molaro and Chuck Lorre for a multi-camera sitcom featuring Jordan’s character, Georgie, and his on screen love interest Mandy, portrayed by Osment.

Scroll through for a look at how the cast members have changed over the years: