Disney alum Emily Osment found her fairy-tale love story. The actress is engaged to boyfriend Jack Anthony.

“This magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person asked me to marry him this weekend. I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy,” the Hannah Montana alum, 31, captioned her Instagram reveal on Sunday, June 25, showing off her ring in photos taken at Yosemite National Park.

Osment continued: “I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years. This love is so big and so uniquely ours and I know it can do anything. I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack.”

The Young & Hungry actress included a closer look at her new accessory, which featured a square-cut diamond beside a round green stone. Both gems were set in a gold band.

Fans and famous friends were quick to celebrate the milestone in the comments section. “I LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE this!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Gregg Sulkin wrote. Allison Janney added, “So happy for you😘❤️❤️❤️.”

Glee‘s Dot-Marie Jones gushed, “Absolutely beautiful sugar so happy for you!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” while Osment’s former Spy Kids 2 costar Daryl Sabara wrote, “Congrats Emily!! ❤️.”

The California native began sharing glimpses of her romance with Anthony in 2021. “Getting stronger and weirder with every year that passes. So happy to be right where I am. Happy new year from my couch!! 🍾 ✨,” she captioned a New Year’s Eve PDA photo.

Earlier this year, Osment shared a heartfelt tribute to her soon-to-be husband in honor of his birthday. “National jack day!!!” she gushed in March alongside a sweet snap of the pair hugging. “Happy birthday to the absolute best. he walks into each day with kindness and silliness and a lust for life. we should all be a little more like him. send him love today for he is pure magic. I love you!”

The Pretty Smart actress isn’t the only former Disney Channel star to take a big relationship leap lately. Osment’s engagement comes shortly after Dylan Sprouse confirmed he proposed to model Barbara Palvin after five years of dating.

“With the power invested in V I am a Sprouse to be 👰🏻‍♀️,” Palvin, 29, captioned an Instagram post on June 15, sharing a photo from her V Magazine cover shoot with Sprouse, 30.

The pair posed in front of a giant wedding cake while dressed as a bride and groom. In their joint interview with the outlet, the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum revealed he popped the question in September 2022.

“We didn’t necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement,” he explained. “What we wanted to do with Stephen and the V team is make something that was kind of tongue-in-cheek about the nature of private versus public. We’re playing with the idea of perception.”

The twosome previously sparked engagement rumors in March when Palvin was spotted with a diamond ring on her left hand at the Mammoth Film Festival. “I knew we were building this story up,” she told the magazine. “So, I’m very happy that we ended up doing it our way.”