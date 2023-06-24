They might not be living in a swanky hotel, but the cast of Suite Life of Zack & Cody has continued to find success since the show’s 2008 conclusion.

Cole and Dylan Sprouse began acting as kids — but it wasn’t until their costarring roles as Cody and Zack Martin, respectively, that they became superstars. The Disney Channel series, which ran for three seasons, followed the twins as they resided and goofed off in Boston’s Tipton Hotel.

While their mom, Carey Martin (Kim Rhodes), performed at the hotel, the boys got into trouble with the help of London Tipton (Brenda Song), whose dad owned the place, and teenage employee Maddie Fitzpatrick (Ashley Tisdale).

The Sprouse siblings continued to thrive on the network with their spinoff series, The Suite Life on Deck, which lasted three seasons from 2008 to 2011. Although the actors took a break from Hollywood to attend college — before returning to the entertainment space in the late 2010s — both Cole and Dylan still hold a torch for their Disney days.

“It was so long ago that the cold open of the pilot episode was Cole searching for non-existent armpit hair on me,” Dylan wrote via Instagram in March 2020 alongside a photo of his brother looking under his armpit in the show’s pilot episode in honor of its 15-year anniversary. “A lot had happened in our lives that was difficult then and this show, in a way, saved us. 1000 years of gratitude to all involved.”

The Banana Split actor concluded: “I love you all and I’m glad this show can still give families the nostalgia they once had when watching it. I’ll keep those memories forever.”

The following year, Cole revealed that he too had a soft spot for Suite Life after finding success on The CW’s Riverdale beginning in 2017.

“I know it sounds cheesy, I still have a really deep fondness for The Suite Life,” Cole confessed during a March 2021 episode of Vogue’s “73 Questions.”

The photographer later revealed that “when I’m drunk or feeling really narcissistic” he does watch old episodes of the series.

Tisdale, meanwhile, has given fans glimpses inside her friendship with the Sprouse twins over the years, including a 2015 reunion which she shared on Instagram.

Years later, the High School Musical star dished on which brother she would “spend three months in a remote location with” — and why texting played a role in her decision.

“You know, they’re both like my little brothers,” Tisdale said with a laugh in December 2019 during a game of Elle’s “Thirst Trap” when asked to pick a twin. “You know who texts me back all the time? Dylan Sprouse. He’s the one who texts me back. Cole, sometimes [gives me] silence. So, I’m taking Dylan. That’s for ghosting on me Cole!”

Scroll down to see what the cast of Suite Life of Zack & Cody are doing now: