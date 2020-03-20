Dylan Sprouse Says Suite Life of Zack and Cody Saved Him

Childhood memories. Dylan Sprouse revealed that Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody “saved” both him and his twin brother, Cole Sprouse, in an anniversary tribute to the series.

Wednesday, March 18, marked the 15th anniversary of the premiere of the Disney show, which starred Dylan, 27, as Zack Martin and Cole, also 27, as Cody Martin — and the actor is grateful for everything the show gave him.

“It was so long ago that the cold open of the pilot episode was Cole searching for non existent armpit hair on me,” Dylan wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 18, alongside a photo of Cole looking under his armpit on the pilot episode.

The Italy-born star revealed that the siblings were only 11 years old when they began filming the show, which ran for three seasons from 2005 to 2008, and the series did more than just kick-start their careers.

“A lot had happened in our lives that was difficult then and this show, in a way, saved us,” he admitted. “1000 years of gratitude to all involved.”

When Suite Life came to an end, the twins starred in a spinoff show together called The Suite Life on Deck from 2008 to 2011. Following the show’s cancellation, the pair decided to take a break from Hollywood and go to college, eventually finding their way back to acting in 2017.

“I love you all and I’m glad this show can still give families the nostalgia they once had when watching it,” Dylan concluded his nostalgic post. “I’ll keep those memories forever.”

The After We Collided actor hasn’t starred in another project with Cole, who plays Jughead Jones on The CW’s Riverdale, since leaving the Disney Channel. He hasn’t, however, ruled out an on-screen reunion in the future … assuming the script was right for them both.

“I mean we’re very serious. It’s more likely that I will write something for us to work in together, rather than someone approach us,” Dylan told Us Weekly exclusively in February. “Twin movies are never good!”

He added: “That’s just the universal truth I think the universe has given to us, and so if we can find the right thing then, yeah.”