Dylan Sprouse Would Work With His Brother Cole Sprouse Again on 1 Condition

Brotherly love! Dylan Sprouse is willing to costar in another project with his twin brother, Cole Sprouse, but the pair won’t step in front of the camera for just any script.

“I mean we’re very serious,” Dylan, 27, recently told Us Weekly at TBS’s premiere of Miracle Workers: Dark Ages in partnership with Dylan’s All-Wise Meadery. “It’s more likely that I will write something for us to work in together, rather than someone approach us. Twin movies are never good! That’s just the universal truth I think the universe has given to us, and so if we can find the right thing then, yeah.”

The Disney Channel alum added that he and Cole, 27, are still very close and come to each other for advice — including on relationships.

“Well, I mean he is my twin brother,” Dylan said. “I love him very much. We talk every day and we play video games together. So yeah, you can say that we’re kind of each other’s confidants in a lot of ways.”

Dylan and Cole have starred in numerous projects together over the years, including Big Daddy, The Astronaut’s Wife, Just for Kicks, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and The Suite Life on Deck.

While Dylan briefly stepped back from acting in favor of cofounding his New York-based meadery, All-Wise Meadery, Cole has been starring as Jughead Jones on CW’s Riverdale since 2017.

In an interview with Teen Vogue in 2015, Dylan revealed that he had no interest in studying acting in college. The brothers both attended New York University where Cole majored in archaeology, while Dylan studied video game design.

“The one thing I knew for sure about myself is I didn’t want to study acting,” Dylan said at the time. “It was something we had done and something that we don’t really need to train all that much more for.”

The entrepreneur and Cole still kept their acting skills sharp over their college years and switched places at their college graduation in 2015. Cole shared with the publication that they “actually received each other’s diplomas.”

Dylan added, “In fact, if you look up my graduating photo you’ll see. We just decided, you know, there’s no reason not to. No one’s going to notice.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper