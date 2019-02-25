Looks like he got his brother’s stamp of approval! Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin’s date night included a visit from his brother, Cole Sprouse! The three were spotted at Vanity Fair’s Oscars afterparty on Sunday, February 24.

In an interview published earlier this month, the model, 25, revealed “I still haven’t met his brother,” referring to the Riverdale star, adding she planned to meet him soon. “Cole works in Vancouver. He’s a very busy guy.”

Both Sprouse brothers, 26, and Palvin were geotagged at the Sunset Towel Hotel on Saturday on Instagram, then all spent time together at the Academy Awards afterparties. While Cole’s Riverdale costar Charles Melton was also spotted hanging with the group, the former Friends star’s girlfriend, Lili Reinhart, couldn’t attend; she was in Vancouver shooting.

While she just met his brother, Dylan has actually gotten to know his girlfriend’s parents, traveling to Hungary twice! “I wasn’t nervous to meet her parents, but the truth is that there is a language barrier, obviously,” the former Disney Channel star shared to W Magazine. “Her mother speaks a very tiny bit [of English], and I am not proficient in Hungarian. I’m trying, but learning is definitely an overstatement.”

The pair have been dating for less than a year but took a huge step last month, moving in together in a New York City apartment. “Two worms officially in the big apple,” Palvin captioned an Instagram selfie of the pair in their new place on January 25.

“With Dylan, everything seemed so easy,” the Victoria’s Secret model told the magazine. “We had the same interests, and jokes were hitting at the right spot, and he didn’t think I was disgusting or anything.”

