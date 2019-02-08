Lacking the twin connection? Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin’s relationship seems to be going strong, but somehow, she has never come face to face with his fellow famous sibling, Cole Sprouse.

“I still haven’t met his brother,” the model, 25, admitted in a joint interview with W magazine, published on Friday, February 8.

However, the entrepreneur, 26, countered, “Soon! Cole works in Vancouver. He’s a very busy guy.” Dylan’s twin stars as Jughead Jones on the CW series Riverdale, which films in Canada. He dates costar Lili Reinhart, who plays his onscreen love interest, Betty Cooper.

The Dismissed actor and Palvin then revealed how they met. “She followed me, so I was like, ‘I guess I’ll give her something.’ And I slid into her DMs,” he explained. “I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you’re in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here’s my number.’ And she didn’t message me for six months.”

Once the duo did connect, they hit it off. “There’s a little language barrier for me, so I was never good with texting or flirting,” the Hungary native noted. “With Dylan, everything seemed so easy. We had the same interests, and jokes were hitting at the right spot, and he didn’t think I was disgusting or anything.”

He quipped in response: “Well, not so fast on that last part.”

The pair watch anime together and have met each other’s parents, though they disagree about who has mastered the kitchen. “We actually both cook,” Dylan told the magazine. “She’s better than me.”

The Victoria’s Secret runway star humbly boasted about her boyfriend’s skills, though. “No, I just cook more,” she said. “But he’s better. I know how to cook with few ingredients and make it healthy, because that’s what I had to do for VS. But when he cooks, he uses everything yummy and unhealthy, so his always tastes better. I’m like, ‘Here’s broccoli and cauliflower soup made with water!’”

Dylan and Palvin moved in together in January after less than a year of dating. “Two worms officially in the big apple,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. He later joked on his own account: “We moved in we only had 4 mental breakdowns!”

