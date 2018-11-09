Eat your veggies! When it comes to training for the iconic 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Dylan Sprouse revealed it wasn’t all glitz and glam for his girlfriend Barbara Palvin, who returned to the pink runway this year after a six-year hiatus.

“We’ve been eating a lot of cauliflower and a lot of broccoli,” the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum, 26, admitted.

Showing no shame whatsoever, Sprouse continued to tell Us that the strict diet lead to some serious side effects: “We are very fit right now, but our farts smell very bad! We’re ripped, but we fart like horses so it’s great.” Hope his girlfriend doesn’t mind him telling all!

Planning to break their veggie detox, the actor showed up to the pink carpet with a giant bag of Shake Shack burgers for Palvin, 25, after the show. “There’s no way she can’t be full to burst after I deliver five of these!”

For more with Sprouse and to hear how DJ Ruckus also got in on his wife’s Shanina Shaik’s training plan before the show, watch the video above!

Tune in to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on ABC December 2 at 10 p.m. ET.

