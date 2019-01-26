Things are getting serious. Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin moved in together after less than a year of dating.

“Two worms officially in the big apple,” Palvin, 25, captioned a picture of herself with the Disney Channel alum, 26, in a room filled with boxes on Friday, January 25, along with emojis of an apple and a worm. The New York City skyline can be seen in the background.

Sprouse posted the same picture on his account shortly after. “We moved in we only had 4 mental breakdowns!” he jokingly exclaimed in the caption.

The New York University graduate walked the red carpet at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in November 2018, where Palvin returned to the pink runway after a six-year hiatus. There, he exclusively told Us Weekly all about his comfortable relationship with the Hungary native. “We are very fit right now [after eating a lot of vegetables], but our farts smell very bad!” Sprouse admitted at at the time. “We’re ripped, but we fart like horses, so it’s great.”

Planning to break their veggie detox, the star showed up to the event with a giant bag of Shake Shack burgers for the model to enjoy after the show. Sprouse said, “There’s no way she can’t be full to burst after I deliver five of these!”

The 5-foot-9 star seemingly enjoyed the meal, but enjoyed her boyfriend more. “Better than Burgers,” she captioned a snapshot of the couple kissing following the event.

The model echoed the Italy-born actor’s sentiments about comfortability at the 2018 Venice Film Festival. Palvin admitted to struggling to impress in the past, but has since changed her tune thanks to her new beau. “It’s just, wow, you really, like, just love me for who I am and how I am,” she exclaimed at the time.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!