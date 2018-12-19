Lili Reinhart Praises BF Cole Sprouse in Response to NSFW Meme 

Putting it all out there. Lili Reinhart humblebragged about boyfriend Cole Sprouse’s anatomy while responding to a NSFW meme on Instagram.

The Riverdale actress, 22, responded to an Instagram post from Sourpsycho on Thursday, December 18, which claimed no man possesses the following five attributes: “good d–k game, empathy, a height above 5’9, no hoes and common sense.”

“I found one!” Reinhart wrote of her flame of nearly one and a half years.

Miley Cyrus shared a similar sentiment about her “survival partner,” Liam Hemsworth, on Monday, December 17, with her own response to the meme. “Mine does!” the “Malibu” songstress, 26, wrote of the Aussie actor, 28. “Don’t give up!”

It’s not the first time the Good Neighbor star has bragged about her significant other’s assets: In October, she shared a shirtless photo of her beau, 26, wandering the beach. “I hope you don’t mind,” she captioned the snap.

Reinhart also opened up about the couple’s sex life to Cosmopolitan in January 2018. “I’m very open sexually. I love to talk about it,” she told the publication.

Still, she said it wasn’t always smooth sailing in the bedroom. “One big insecurity I had to get past was when the person I’m with has had more sexual experiences than I have and has been in love more than I have. It’s mainly sexual though — I find myself thinking that they’re comparing me to their ex-lovers. I know it’s a stupid insecurity, because I can’t control someone’s past or dictate who they slept with before me … and besides, they’re with me for a reason.”

Sprouse and Reinhart began dating in July 2017, six months after their characters, Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper, were introduced to fans on their hit CW series.

