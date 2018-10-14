Humble brag? Lili Reinhart shared a shirtless picture of her beau, Cole Sprouse, on Instagram alongside a catchy caption on Saturday, October 13.

“I hope you don’t mind,” the 22-year-old Riverdale star wrote alongside the pic, which shows her boyfriend — and costar on the hit CW show — on the beach with a fit physique and a camera draped over his shoulder.

Sprouse, 26, took to the comment section with a funny response, writing, “are you guys dating?”

Skeet Ulrich, a fellow castmate of the couple on the drama series also got in on the fun, jokingly trolling the pair. “It’s not my favorite hat but I don’t mind,” the Scream actor, 48, wrote of the safari-like cap Sprouse is clutching in the pic.

Reinhart and Sprouse — who began dating in 2017 — recently began expressing their adoration for each other on social media, with the actress penning a sweet note to the Disney alum for his birthday in August.

“It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you,” she wrote alongside a pic of Sprouse pointing at the camera. “I’m so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure~ Happy birthday, my love.”

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum, in return, wrote a public message to Reinhart in celebration of her birthday in September.

“Both the birthday and the gift,” Sprouse captioned a picture of Reinhart standing in front a mirror with her arm positioned over her bare chest. “My little muse, happy birthday my love.”

Sprouse opened up about the duo’s initial interaction on set for Riverdale where they star alongside each other as onscreen love interests portray onscreen couple Jughead and Betty in an interview with Glamour last month.

“Lili was a tough egg to crack,” he said. “She’s very shy at first and reserved. And I think it was about halfway into the first season she started letting people in truly.”

