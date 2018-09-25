Not exactly love at first sight! Riverdale costars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have been dating for more than a year, but they didn’t hit it off right away.

“Lili was a tough egg to crack,” Sprouse, 26, revealed in a Glamour video posted on Monday, September 24. “She’s very shy at first and reserved. And I think it was about halfway into the first season she started letting people in truly.”

Meanwhile, Reinhart, 22, wasn’t so sold on the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum either. “I thought his voice was annoying,” she said in the video. “I was like, ‘That guy’s got an annoying voice.’ And now it’s grown on me, I guess.”

The CW stars were spotted holding hands and kissing at Comic-Con in July 2017, but they waited nearly a year before making their red carpet debut as a couple. In the Glamour video, however, they can hardly stop singing each other’s praises.

“Cole is one of the smartest — the smartest person — that I’m friends with,” Reinhart said. “He’s incredibly passionate about art, about photography, about acting, and I really admire that.”

And Sprouse revealed that his girlfriend encourages those passions. “She’s one of those people that consistently pushes me to be better at the arts that I’m pursuing, and that’s just the kind of person she is,” he gushed. “She inspires excellence out of everybody she works with.”

The former Disney Channel star gave Reinhart similar credit for his artistry earlier this month, when he wished a happy birthday to his “little muse.”

A month prior, the Galveston actress posted a sweet birthday message to Sprouse on Instagram: “It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you. I’m so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure. Happy birthday, my love.”

Riverdale season 3 premieres on The CW on Wednesday, October 10, at 8 p.m. ET.

