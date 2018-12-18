TMI! Miley Cyrus threw caution to the wind when she raved about some of Liam Hemsworth’s most X-rated qualities on social media on Monday, December 17.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer, 26, commented on a post by Instagram user sourpsycho that read: “No man has all 5: good d—k game, empathy, a height above 5’9, no hoes, common sense.” In response, she wrote, “Mine does! Don’t give up!”

Instagram account Comments by Celebs later posted a screenshot of the Disney Channel alum’s comment and several celebrities responded to the detailed information. Comedian Nikki Glaser wrote, “This seriously gave me hope,” and Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Ashlee Holmes Malleo added, “Liam Hemsworth is just [heart-eye emoji] ….. ugh… I enjoy him and Miley… also I’m married… happily… ALSO… I probably wouldn’t have stood a chance with Liam anyway.”

Most notable, however, was a comment by Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart. “I found one!” she wrote below the screenshot, talking about her on- and off-screen boyfriend, Cole Sprouse.

In response to the 22-year-old CW star’s message, Designated Survivor actress Italia Ricci wrote, “I don’t want to jinx it but I might have one. (The 32-year-old Chasing Life alum married The Flash’s Robbie Amell in October 2016.)

While Cyrus clearly likes some of the 28-year-old Isn’t It Romantic actor’s more NSFW qualities, she also appreciates things that are more G-rated. The “Wrecking Ball” singer recently called her man “an amazing hero” for saving their numerous animals in California’s Woolsey wildfires, which destroyed their Malibu home in early November.

“I was actually in South Africa and [wasn’t able to] make sure my animals and all my living things were safe. … He got out all the horses, the pigs, seven dogs, four cats. His truck was [filled]. It was really sexy to me,” she said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, December 13.

The couple have been dating on and off since they met on the set of 2010’s The Last Song. The Australian actor proposed in May 2012, but they split in September 2013. They reconciled two years later and the Hannah Montana alum started wearing her engagement ring once again shortly after.

“They consider themselves married,” a source told Us in December 2017, “[but they] still have zero plans of having an actual wedding.”

