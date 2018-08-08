Here comes the bride! Jacqueline Laurita’s daughter, Ashlee Holmes, married fiancé Peter Malleo at the New York City Marriage Bureau on Wednesday, August 8.

The makeup artist, 27, announced the news via Instagram with a photo of herself and her new husband. She wore a knee-length white Lulus dress that featured a high neckline and a sheer panel around the bottom, while he sported a navy J. Crew suit with a button-down shirt. The groom matched the bride’s casual, non-traditional look by forgoing a necktie and leaving his shirt partially unbuttoned.

“It’s official… Mr. & Mrs.,” Holmes captioned her post. Malleo reposted the same picture on his Instagram account, writing, “As Borat would say, ‘My Wife.’”

Laurita, 48, also took to the social media app to congratulate her daughter and new son-in-law. “I couldn’t be more thrilled for them. May they have a beautiful life together! A.M./P.M.,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum wrote. “Congratulations! Love you both! #Family 8-8-2018.”

Malleo proposed to Holmes at Frank Sinatra Park in Hoboken, New Jersey, in February 2016. “I was just in shock,” she later told The Daily Dish. “I was like, ‘Is this happening right now?’ I was just all smiley, and then he cried. He tried to say it was the wind, but it wasn’t. … It was really cute. It was so perfect.”

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Cameron Hendrix, in August 2016.

Laurita shares Holmes with her ex-husband, Matt Holmes. The former Bravo personality is now married to Chris Laurita, with whom she shares sons C.J., 16, and Nicholas, 9.

