Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart: ‘I’m Very Open Sexually’

Lili Reinhart spoke candidly about her sex life in a new joint cover story for Cosmopolitan with her Riverdale costar Camila Mendes.

“I’m very open sexually. I love to talk about it,” Reinhart, 21, said in the magazine’s February 2018 issue. Mendes, 23, chimed in, “That’s something that we bonded about. I didn’t initially think you would be willing to talk about sex. And then once we started, I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’”

Reinhart, who plays Betty on the CW teen drama, added, “I love to talk about it. It’s interesting — one big insecurity I had to get past was when the person I’m with has had more sexual experiences than I have and has been in love more than I have. It’s mainly sexual though — I find myself thinking that they’re comparing me to their ex-lovers. I know it’s a stupid insecurity, because I can’t control someone’s past or dictate who they slept with before me … and besides, they’re with me for a reason.”

The actresses also opened up about some of the biggest misconceptions about sex. “I’ve never liked this idea of ‘don’t give him everything,’” Mendes said. “Like, you’ve given someone all of yourself by having sex with them. What’s valuable to me is giving you my love and my intimacy.”

Reinhart echoed similar sentiments. “The idea that sex is going to be the same with everyone — that’s a misconception,” she told Cosmo. “That’s how I felt when I lost my virginity — I was like, ‘So this is sex!’ And then you have sex with someone else, and you’re like, ‘Holy s–t — this is so different.’ What you want, what feels good to you — it’s all going to change with every partner you have.”

Reinhart is dating her Riverdale costar Cole Sprouse. Romance rumors have swirled around Mendes and KJ Apa for months, though neither of the stars have confirmed the speculation. A real-life relationship may not be far-fetched though, as Mendes and Apa play the onscreen couple Archie and Veronica on the hit series.

Later in the interview, the actresses discussed the recent sexual misconduct scandal that struck Hollywood, as well as their own experiences. “In my situation, I know how powerless I felt because it was my career on the line. It’s hard not to think that your next move dictates your career — a.k.a. the rest of your life,” Reinhart told the publication. Mendes added, “If I could go back to before I started Riverdale, I would tell myself to speak up when I felt like something wasn’t right. To use my voice and know that it’s worth hearing.”

