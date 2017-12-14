As the year comes to an end, it’s time to look back and see which celebrities were the biggest breakout stars of 2017. While each year brings a new crop of talent into the world of entertainment, this year provided a wide range of promising stars, including musicians, actors and comedians.

After their success this past year, it is time to usher in a new era of celebrities that have all the potential to become household names for decades to come. Scroll down to get to know the biggest breakout stars of 2017!