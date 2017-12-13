The end is near for 2017, and on Wednesday, December 13, Google released its list of most searched terms, broken into categories. While some of the names on the list were definitely surprising — see Celebrity Breakups below — one woman topped the Most Searched Actors list for the second year in a row: the soon-to-be royal, Meghan Markle.

The Suits actress got engaged to Prince Harry last month, so it’s no surprise that she, once again, is the No. 1 search term on the “Actors” list. The list also includes Kevin Spacey and Louis C.K., stars who were both let go of their jobs this year following accusations of sexual misconduct; Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot; and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. Here are the top 10 actors of the year:

Meghan Markle Kevin Spacey Gal Gadot Louis C.K. Meryl Streep Bill Skarsgard Millie Bobby Brown Tom Holland Maia Campbell Tommy Wiseau

Markle also landed at No. 2 on the Most Searched People list, right behind former Today show host Matt Lauer, who was fired by NBC after sexual misconduct allegations. This list is full of the more controversial names of the year, including Harvey Weinstein at No. 3, Spacey at No. 5, Bill O’Reilly at No. 6 and Kathy Griffin at No. 8.

Matt Lauer Meghan Markle Harvey Weinstein Michael Flynn Kevin Spacey Bill O’Reilly Melania Trump Kathy Griffin Milo Yiannopoulos Gal Gadot

Here are some of the most searched lists from Google’s 2017 Year in Search:

Movies

IT Beauty and the Beast Wonder Woman Get Out Justice League Logan Baby Driver Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Hidden Figures Dunkirk

TV Shows

13 Reasons Why Game of Thrones This Is Us Iron Fist Riverdale Bachelor in Paradise The Good Doctor Santa Clarita Diet Big Little Lie American Gods

Top Albums / New Releases

Reputation (Taylor Swift) 4:44 (Jay-Z) Damn (Kendrick Lamar) Everybody (Logic) More Life (Drake) Harry Styles (Harry Styles) Issa Album (Savage) Divide (Ed Sheeran) True to Self (Bryson Tiller) Flower Boy (Tyler, The Creator)

Celebrity Breakups

Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell Malika Haqq and Ronnie Magro Dutchess and Caesar Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn Kylie Jenner and Tyga Lindsey Stirling and Ryan Weed Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney

