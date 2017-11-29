Matt Lauer has been fired by NBC amid sexual allegations. The news was announced on the Today show on Wednesday, November 29, by Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, who took the place of the veteran journalist.

“Hoda is with me this morning because this is a sad morning at NBC,” Guthrie began, before noting that NBC News chairman Andrew Lack sent an email to the organization just moments earlier revealing that Lauer, 59, had been let go from the network.

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

“Dear colleagues, on Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer,” the email read. “It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over 20 years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident. Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender. We are deeply saddened by this turn of events.”

Guthrie added: “We are devastated. All we can say is we are heartbroken.”

Guthrie and Kotb held hands during the program while Guthrie and Al Roker appeared to hold back tears.

Story is still developing.

