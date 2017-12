Today Show’s Most Memorable Moments

The Today show has a long and storied past. In its 60-plus years since debuting in January 1952, the NBC morning program has covered some of the biggest events and personalities in history. Here’s a look at some the buzziest and most memorable moments on the show, from J. Fred Muggs‘ arrival in 1953 to Katie Couric‘s colonoscopy in 2000, to Matt Lauer‘s infamous Tom Cruise interview in 2005, to Ann Curry‘s tearful exit in 2012.