The show must go on! After the 91st Academy Awards wrapped on Sunday, February 24, the hottest names in film, TV and music came together and partied the night away in the Hollywood area.

In addition to the annual Governors Ball, star-studded afterparties were thrown by Vanity Fair, Elton John and Madonna with her longtime manager, Guy Oseary. The famous faces in attendance ranged from the evening’s Oscar nominees and winners, such as Lady Gaga and Rami Malek, to other A-listers who simply needed an excuse to enjoy a night out.

This year’s Oscars were unlike any other: There was not a host (Kevin Hart stepped down after his past homophobic tweets resurfaced) and no film had a commanding sweep (Bohemian Rhapsody led with four wins, but Black Panther, Green Book and Roma each scored three).

The cast and crew of the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody walked away with trophies, including best actor for Malek, who portrayed the band’s late frontman, Freddie Mercury. Best actress went to The Favourite star Olivia Colman, while Green Book’s Mahershala Ali and If Beale Street Could Talk’s Regina King took home statuettes for their supporting roles.

There was also much more diversity among the honorees at the 2019 ceremony, three years after the Academy came under fire for #OscarsSoWhite. Most notably, Black Panther’s production designer, Hannah Beachler, and costume designer, Ruth E. Carter, became the first-ever African American people to win in their respective categories.

Scroll down to see photos of celebrities who celebrated into the early hours!