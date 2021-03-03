5 Things to Know About Cole Sprouse’s Rumored Girlfriend Ari Fournier

His new flame? Cole Sprouse may be moving on from ex-girlfriend and Riverdale costar Lili Reinhart with Ari Fournier.

Sprouse and Fournier sparked dating speculation in February 2021 when they stepped out together in Vancouver, Canada, as seen in photos posted by the New York Post’s Page Six. The pair were pictured walking through the Canadian city while holding hands.

The news outlet reported that the Disney Channel alum was grabbing brunch with the model before they took a stroll through the Gastown neighborhood. Sprouse wore a white collared shirt beneath a sweater and a gray coat. Fournier opted to keep her look more casual with sweatpants and a black turtleneck beneath her black leather coat. Both had black face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum has been linked to stars including Alyson Stoner and Victoria Justice over the years, but his most high-profile relationship came in 2017 with Reinhart. The costars dated on and off until March 2020 but they didn’t confirm their breakup until that August.

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” Sprouse shared via Instagram in August 2020. “What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

That same month, the Hustlers actress said that she felt as if she were “dying” while working through the split. “It was f—king rough, and there’s no other way through it than just through it,” she told Refinery29 at the time. “I’ve seen a lot of people when it comes to heartache and grief and breakups, and they try to get that void filled with sex, with coke, with food, with drinking, [but] the void is still there. I took the road less traveled and just dealt with my s—t. I had to face my own pain head-on.”

In April 2020, the former child star sparked dating rumors with pal Kaia Gerber as rumors swirled about the status of his relationship with Reinhart. The speculation prompted him to address questions about his love life via social media.

“When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories in April 2020. “And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle. Please eat my delectable plump ass.”

Two months after confirming his breakup with Reinhart, the New York University graduate was spotted packing on PDA with model Reiña Silva in Vancouver in October 2020.

Scroll down to learn more about Sprouse’s new rumored girlfriend.