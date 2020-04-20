Setting the record straight. Cole Sprouse rejected claims about his rumored romance with Kaia Gerber following speculation from fans.

“I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them,” the Riverdale star, 27, wrote on his Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 19. “But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity, stop being 🤡.”

Sprouse, who was last linked to his Riverdale costar Lili Reinhart, continued, “When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences. And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle.”

The former Disney Channel actor concluded his statement by telling trolls to “please eat my delectable plump ass.” In turn, he also noted that the speculation drove him to “post a goddamn white font Insta story like a divorced mother of three.”

Rumors about Sprouse and Gerber, 18, possibly dating started to pop up across social media over the last few days after they appeared to post photos from the same location. However, Sprouse has been linked to Reinhart, 23, since 2017.

In July 2019, Us Weekly broke the news that the actors parted ways after two years of dating. Just before the split news surfaced, Sprouse was overheard telling a friend at Comic-Con that same month that he was no longer dating Reinhart. The duo reconciled their relationship shortly after.

During a joint interview with W magazine published around the time of their brief separation, the Ohio native noted that it was the Suite Life on Deck actor’s idea to keep their romance under the radar early on.

“At first, I didn’t want things private. Now that I’m X amount of years in, I do appreciate the privacy we have, that he’s encouraged me to take,” she explained in the interview. “No one knows how long we’ve been together, and no one will until we’re ready to say it.”

Reinhart continued, “No one knows how we fell in love, except for our close friends and us. It’s really special. If and when we break up on the show, I don’t know. It’s weird being with an actor. You deal with s–t no one has to deal with.”

Gerber, for her part, most recently split from Pete Davidson in January after three months together.