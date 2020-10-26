Bughead fans, look away. Cole Sprouse was spotted getting cozy with Reiña Silva in Vancouver, Canada, following his split from Lili Reinhart.

In photos obtained by JustJared, the 28-year-old Disney alum can be seen hugging and kissing the 22-year-old model on the cheek on Saturday, October 24. Silva has previously posed for Sprouse, who loves photography. He posted photos of her earlier this month.

“Zealotry in the country, new portfolio work for Cole. Thanks to @bradleyfriesen for helping with the locations and @mrbentley_thedog for morale,” he wrote alongside a picture of Silva on October 10.

Sprouse and Reinhart, 24, who portray onscreen couple Jughead and Betty on the CW’s Riverdale, called it quits earlier this year after dating on and off since 2017.

After the Swimming Lessons author opened up about going through a “f—king rough” time during an interview with Elle in August, Sprouse confirmed their split.

“My therapist [told] me, ‘Your body’s going through withdrawal from love,” Reinhart, who denied she was talking specifically about Sprouse, said at the time. “You’re used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you’re with.’ In moments of my life, I have dropped every ounce of pride that I had just to be like, ‘Love me. Please take the pain away for a day, a second, an hour, just so I can feel that fix again.'”

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum subsequently took to Instagram.

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” Sprouse wrote on August 18. “What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

He ended his note with a plug for her movie Chemical Hearts. “Also her movie comes out soon! I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does,” he wrote at the time. “Thanks guys.”

The following month, Sprouse and Reinhart returned to Canada to film season 5 of Riverdale.