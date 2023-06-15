Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are engaged after five years together — but the actual proposal took place months ago.

“With the power invested in V I am a Sprouse to be 👰🏻‍♀️,” Palvin, 29, captioned a snap from her and Sprouse’s joint V Magazine cover shoot via Instagram on Thursday, June 15.

In the photo, the couple were dressed as a bride and groom while posing in front of a giant wedding cake, confirming their own engagement. Sprouse, 30, who also shared a snippet from their photo shoot via social media, confirmed to the magazine that he actually popped the question in September 2022.

“We didn’t necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement,” the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum explained. “What we wanted to do with Stephen and the V team is make something that was kind of tongue-in-cheek about the nature of private versus public. We’re playing with the idea of perception.”

The Victoria’s Secret model agreed with her partner, adding, “I knew we were building this story up. So, I’m very happy that we ended up doing it our way.”

The duo, who began dating in June 2018, previously sparked engagement speculation in March when the Hungary native was spotted with a diamond sparkler on her left hand at the Mammoth Film Festival.

Us Weekly confirmed at the time that Palvin had been calling Sprouse her fiancé. “They keep details of their personal life private,” an insider exclusively revealed, noting, “They’ve talked about getting married and having kids soon.”

While the twosome chose to keep their engagement status under wraps for nine months, both the Banana Split actor and his fiancée were open books during their V Magazine interview, which was conducted by Dylan’s twin brother, Cole Sprouse.

“For me, at least, marriage is a promise of kind of loving you endlessly and being your partner. I’m nervous about the event,” the Sun Eater comic book author told his brother, also 30, in the article published Thursday. “Frankly, it’s about the first dance. I’m nervous about a choreographed dance.”

Cole, who is dating Ari Fournier, joked, “Why? Is it because you can’t dance? At all?” Dylan confessed: “I’m not a good dancer. And I’m nervous about remembering the steps.”

The former Elle Spain cover girl, for her part, told her soon-to-be brother-in-law that she’s “really not nervous about getting married.” Palvin noted that the engagement, however, “stressed” her out.

“I mean, a man has time to prepare for the proposal — Dylan kept the ring for seven months before he asked the question — but for me, it was right then and there,” she recalled. “I knew since we started dating that I want to marry him, but it’s a big decision.”

The pair didn’t give away too much about their upcoming nuptials, but Palvin did reveal that it would take place in Hungary. “I know there was no way we would have not had a wedding in Hungary because my parents would have killed me,” the bride-to-be concluded.