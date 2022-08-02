The sweet life of Dylan and Barbara! Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin began dating in June 2018, but their love story started out with some hesitation.

“I knew I wasn’t in a good mindset at the time, and maybe deep inside I knew it could be something more,” the Hungarian model told W Magazine during a February 2019 joint interview with Sprouse, explaining why she didn’t message the Disney Channel alum for six months after he slid into her DMs in August 2017.

The pair met earlier that year at a Harper’s Bazaar party. “I cracked jokes, she cracked jokes and we clicked,” Sprouse told Page Six in September 2018.

Despite the slow start, things moved quickly once the duo began talking to each other regularly. In fact, Palvin flew to China to visit the Banana Split actor after just a few months.

“I ended up booking a movie and going to China for a six-month shoot. My manager was with me and asked, ‘Dylan, is there anything you wish you had wrapped up before you left?’” the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum told W Magazine. “And for the first time in six months, Barbara popped in my head, and I thought, ‘I wish I had time to take this girl on a date’. Ten minutes later, Barbara texts me for the first time in six months.”

By January 2019, the actor and model moved in together in Brooklyn. “Two worms officially in the big apple,” the face of Armani’s signature scent captioned an Instagram selfie of her and her beau in their new digs at the time.

Over the years, Sprouse and Palvin have publicly supported each other’s career milestones. “Very proud of you miss. Hard work pays off,” the Tyger Tyger actor wrote via his Instagram Story when the brand ambassador got her wings as a Victoria’s Secret Angel in March 2019.

Palvin, for her part, gushed over the brewery owner publishing his first comic book, Suneater, in May 2020. “It is so inspiring to watch you achieve your dreams/goals!” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. “Proud of you.”

After living together during the COVID-19 lockdown, the lovebirds found that their bond remained intact even when their busy schedules cleared.

“What we’ve come out noticing is that we’re super compatible,” the Curse of Turandot actor told Entertainment Tonight in May 2020. “It’s like we know when to give each other space. We know when the other needs space. So, I think our relationship is stronger than ever.”

