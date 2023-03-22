A new chapter? Dylan Sprouse and model Barbara Palvin sparked engagement rumors after the model was spotted wearing a huge ring on her left hand.

Earlier this month, Palvin, 29, was photographed wearing a giant sparkler on her left ring finger at the Mammoth Film Festival. A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the model has been calling Sprouse, 30, her fiancé.

“They keep details of their personal life private,” the insider said in March, noting, “They’ve talked about getting married and having kids soon.”

The couple met at a Harper’s Bazaar party in August 2017, but Palvin ignored Sprouse’s initial Instagram DM for months.

“I was very scared,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model told British Vogue in February 2020. “I had this thought in the back, like, ‘Oh, but wait … are we going to get paparazzi’ed all the time?’”

After making their relationship official in June 2018, the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum sat front row at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in November 2018 and brought burgers for Palvin to eat afterwards.

“I will be cheering her on very loudly, annoying her, embarrassing her,” Sprouse told E! News ahead of the event.

After less than a year of dating, the couple decided to take the next step and move in together in Brooklyn.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Two worms officially in the big apple,” the Hungary native captioned a picture herself with Sprouse via Instagram.

Days after it was revealed that his twin brother Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart called it quits, Dylan opened up about how quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic had changed his relationship with Palvin.

“What we’ve come out noticing is that we’re super compatible. It’s like we know when to give each other space. We know when the other needs space. We’ve already divided labor around the house in certain ways,” the Disney Channel alum explained to Entertainment Tonight in May 2020. “There’s things we do in the morning, there’s things we do at night. So I think our relationship … is stronger than ever.”

Before his romance with Palvin, Dylan dated model Dayna Frazer from 2014 to 2017. After their split, Frazer, 30, accused the actor of cheating on her via Instagram Stories. The After We Collided actor later defended himself via social media.

“I will say this and only this: by adhering to an assumption based on limited information, you neglect the complicated nature of the issue,” Dylan tweeted in August 2017. “The truth always has two sides, and those sides have motivations, and those motivations, despite how cloudy they currently seem, are private. This is complicated and it will remain complicated, but those who know me and who have known me, know well enough what kind of person I am.”

The Armani Beauty ambassador, for her part, was previously linked to Niall Horan from 2013 to 2014 and Julian Perretta from 2016 to 2017.