Young Sheldon is coming to an end, but the world of The Big Bang Theory is likely to live on at CBS.

The network is in talks to team back up with Young Sheldon executive producers Steve Holland, Steven Molaro and Chuck Lorre for a multi-camera spinoff, a source tells Us Weekly. The show would center on characters Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister, played by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, respectively, and receive a direct-to-series order, pending deals closing.

CBS and Warner Bros. Television declined to comment at this time.

It was announced in November 2023 that Young Sheldon would come to an end this year after seven seasons. The final season will premiere on Thursday, February 15, and consist of 14 episodes, with the series finale airing on Thursday, May 16.

Related: Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2024-2025? As networks make decisions about their programming, Us Weekly will continue to track what has been renewed and which TV shows have been canceled. Slow Horses was the first show to score a renewal in 2024. In early January, Apple TV+ picked up the series for a fifth season, which will be based on Mick […]

The single-camera comedy, which is set in the late 1980s, follows a young and gifted Sheldon Cooper, played by Iain Armitage, as he grows up with his family in East Texas. Jordan, 20, portrays Sheldon’s big brother, Georgie, while Osment plays Georgie’s fiancée and the mother of his child.

Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord and Annie Potts also star, with Jim Parsons — who is known for his role as the adult Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory — narrating and serving as executive producer.

News that season 7 would be the show’s final came as a shock to many fans, as Young Sheldon has been a consistent performer since its 2017 premiere and has remained the No. 1 network comedy since 2019, bringing in upwards of 11 million viewers.

“As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, Young Sheldon proved lightning can strike twice,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a November 2023 statement. “It set itself apart with a remarkable cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen and brought characters to life with unique heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the start.”

She continued, “We extend a sincere thank you to executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro and Steve Holland and the entire writing and producing teams for six wonderful seasons. We look forward to seeing their final season unfold and giving it a proper sendoff with the best episodes yet for their fans to enjoy.”

After the final season announcement, Armitage, 15, took to social media to share a heartfelt message about the adoration he has for his beloved cast and crew.

“In case you wondered, I love my family,” he wrote via Instagram alongside an on-set photo with TV siblings Revord and Jordan. “There’s about 200 more people who make Young Sheldon happen and I’m grateful for each of them. We will make the best seventh season we can possibly make. And behind the scenes there will be lots of laughter and lots of tears because I love all of these people so much.”

Potts, who plays Connie “Meemaw” Tucker, also shared her feelings about saying goodbye to the iconic sitcom.

Related: Most Memorable TV Spinoffs Over the Years Just the beginning! From The Vampire Diaries to The Bachelor, many TV shows have found a continuation for their stories in the form of a spinoff show. For a hit show like Beverly Hills, 90210, the next chapter was a reboot that followed the original characters — but had a special twist. The original show […]

“After seven fabulous, hilarious, fulfilling years, Young Sheldon will say goodbye,” Potts wrote via Instagram. “It’s a bittersweet moment. I have loved every moment of this work and loved every person who has made this wonderful show possible. I have been awed by the talent of my fellow cast members who feel more like family than colleagues. I am beyond grateful to all the Young Sheldon viewers and fans who made us #1. So, while I’ll miss the day-to-day business of making Young Sheldon, I celebrate seven wonderful years of laughter and love. Thank you for the opportunity to be a part of it.”

Season 7 of Young Sheldon premieres on CBS Thursday, February 15, at 8 p.m. ET.