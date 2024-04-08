Young Sheldon’s Mandy McAllister and Georgie Cooper’s wedding day is quickly approaching, and Us Weekly has an exclusive first look at the monumental episode.

“How do you feel about coming down to City Hall to witness me and Georgie getting married?” Mandy (Emily Osment) asks Meemaw (Annie Potts) in Us’ sneak peek at the Thursday, April 11, episode.

Georgie (Montana Jordan), however, isn’t fully in the loop, asking, “We’re getting married?”

While Mandy seems to have decided on a courthouse ceremony, her mom, Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), and Georgie’s mother, Mary (Zoe Perry), continue to butt heads about the logistics.

“It is about the union of two souls, not doing the hokey pokey!” Mary declares while arguing with Audrey in the kitchen.

As glimpses of the McAllister-Cooper shenanigans play in the background of the video, the show’s stars tease what’s to come when Mandy and Georgie finally make it down the aisle.

“Mandy and Georgie are trying to find their own rhythm amongst all of the crazy rhythms of both of their families,” Osment, 32, says in a behind-the-scenes look from set.

Jordan, 21, agrees, explaining, “They’re trying to figure some stuff out and their family really isn’t helping on that.”

Jordan, who has been playing Sheldon Cooper’s (Iain Armitage) older brother since the show’s 2017 debut, is excited about how the writers are ending his and Mandy’s chapter on Young Sheldon, which concludes next month.

“I like the story line of him trying to figure everything out,” Jordan says in the clip, noting that “in real life, I’m about to have a baby as well, so I’m trying to figure it out too.”

Osment, who joined the cast as Mandy during season 5 in 2022, was all smiles while sitting with her TV love and looking forward toward their future.

“I love our story line so much and I think we have just a blast together,” she reveals, hinting that the couple’s untitled spinoff series will be just as fun.

The rest of the cast is just as excited to celebrate Georgie and Mandy’s new life, even if it is bittersweet saying goodbye to the actors. (The Big Bang Theory prequel series, Young Sheldon, ends on Thursday, May 16, but Georgie and Mandy’s story will continue in an untitled spinoff.)

“Montana was always this very calm presence who was always a very rooted and solid big brother to them,” Perry shares in the preview, gushing over the actor who plays her eldest TV son.

Lance Barber, who plays Georgie’s dad, George Cooper Sr., notes that it’s been “a special pleasure to watch” the actor transform on screen.

Before the cast of Young Sheldon takes their final bow in May, they will celebrate Mandy and Georgie’s love story in style — and with a little sass.

“If you wanna smack him, I’ll hold the baby,” Meemaw says in Us’ first look video, suggesting she’ll take Mandy and Georgie’s daughter, CeeCee, if the groom causes any trouble.

Mandy initially passes on the offer, but jokingly starts to hand off the baby, saying, “Well, just in case.”

In the final few moments of the preview, Mandy and Georgie make it to City Hall for their big day — and their rowdy families are standing there to support them. The clip ends with the bride and groom kissing.

Young Sheldon airs on CBS Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.