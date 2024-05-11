The internet seems to think The Valley’s Danny Booko and Nia Sanchez are TV’s “cutest couple,” but Jax Taylor hinted that their reign as fan favorites might be short-lived.

A fan of The Valley called Danny and Nia, 34, the “cutest couple” on television “right now,” writing via X on Friday, May 10, “Sorry @mrjaxtaylor I genuinely love you and Britt, but I want to cry every time I see these too.”

Jax, 44, replied to the post, saying, “Will see how this goes.” His cryptic message could indicate trouble in paradise for the couple as the season of The Valley progresses. It also comes amid rumors that Jax cheated on his estranged wife and The Valley costar Brittany Cartwright.

Brittany, 35, has stated that while she didn’t believe the cheating rumors, they still put a strain on their marriage, something the couple attempted to work through during an April 30 episode of the Vanderpump Rules spinoff.

“We had it in the past, but we worked through it. Before we were married,” Brittany said during the episode. “I know with Jax there is always going to be rumors out there.”

She added, “I definitely don’t think that Jax is cheating, but of course, it is always in the back of my mind. If he’s not cheating then why do we have so much intimacy issues?”

As for Jax, he explained to the cameras, “I’ve been working so hard on my projects, but as a result of that, I put my relationship on the back burner. I want her to know that I am trying.” Jax and Brittany, who separated in February after filming on The Valley had wrapped, share a 3-year-old son, Cruz.

“It’s only going to get crazier. This is just the start,” Brittany exclusively told Us Weekly in April about the remaining episodes of season 1. “And then everybody’s just mad at each other all summer.”

The Valley has since been renewed for a second season by Bravo. Nia and Danny, who were new to reality television at the start of the season, are set to return alongside Jax, Brittany, and Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute.

As for Nia, she has already teased plenty of drama for season 2 of The Valley. “I feel like it just keeps getting better,” Nia told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, May 9.

“If you’ve already been enjoying all the craziness that we’ve had, it’ll continue to come,” she added. “There’s ups and downs and relationships, and there’s even some things that Daniel and I deal with that you haven’t seen yet. I think it’s going to be something that will still keep people on their toes.”