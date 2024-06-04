Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin — and their seven kids — are getting their own reality show on TLC.

The couple announced their show on Tuesday, June 4, with an Instagram video featuring their large family. “We have an announcement to make,” Hilaria, 40, tells the cameras before Alec, 66, interrupts, “Good God, no.”

Hilaria reassures her husband they are “done having kids” as clips of their chaotic household play out on screen.”We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy,” Alec says in the announcement. “Home is the place we love to be most.”

The social media upload concludes with the family of nine yelling, “We are the Baldwins!”

Related: Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2024-2025? As networks make decisions about their programming, Us Weekly will continue to track what has been renewed and which TV shows have been canceled. Slow Horses was the first show to score a renewal in 2024. In early January, Apple TV+ picked up the series for a fifth season, which will be based on Mick […]

“And we’re coming to TLC!” Alec adds before joking, “God help you all!”

Alec and Hilaria share seven children: Carmen Gabriela, 10, Rafael Thomas, 8, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7, Romeo Alejandro David, 5, Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, María Lucía Victoria, 3, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, 19 months. Alec also shares daughter Ireland, 28, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

While the reality news might come as a surprise to some, a source previously told Us Weekly that the pair were considering a way to document their hectic lives.

“Alec and Hilaria may be pitching reality show ideas soon,” the insider said in November 2023 about how Alec and Hilaria would only move forward with a series if it’s “the right fit that would authentically show who they are as a family.”

Related: Celebrity Parents With the Biggest Broods Kris Jenner, Keke Wyatt and more celebrity parents are highly outnumbered at home. Wyatt welcomed her 11th baby, son Ke’zyah, in September 2022, which is her second with husband Zackariah Darring. The singer and Darring also share son Ke’Riah. Wyatt also shares six older children with ex-husband Rahman Morton and three more with ex-husband Michael […]

The plan was to have a show that felt authentic to the Baldwins.

“They genuinely love spending time together so it would have to be something that shows their personalities, everyday laughter and adventures. It would have to be something very real and show how they spend their time together,” the insider added. “Alec’s favorite thing is spending time with Hilaria and their kids, and anyone who’s around them knows they just love being together. They love the idea of a show where they can show people who they are and what matters most to them.”

That same month, Alec discussed how being a father changed his priorities. “With me, everything’s about my family,” he said on Kelly Ripa’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast. “Once we had five and then six and then seven kids, I can’t go anywhere for any length of time.”

Alec noted how traveling for work has become difficult because he would need “12 plane tickets” to accommodate his family. “Nannies, kids, my wife, I need, like, 11 [tickets],” he said. “They don’t even have 11 seats in the business class section of the plane.”

Related: Alec Baldwin's Biggest Scandals and Controversies Through the Years Alec Baldwin has had his fair share of scandals over the course of his life in the public eye. From two arrests to the infamous voicemail he left his daughter Ireland Baldwin, the 30 Rock alum has often made headlines for his controversial behavior — and perhaps never more serious than when he was involved in the fatal […]

The Baldwins reality show comes more than one year after Alec was charged with involuntary manslaughter in January 2023 following Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins‘ death on set two years prior. Alec was holding the prop gun that was fired on the movie set, which killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, but has insisted he’s not responsible for the incident.

Alec pleaded not guilty, and the charges were dropped in April 2023, but Us confirmed in January that Alec was indicted again in connection with the death of Hutchins. If convicted of the fourth-degree felony, he could face up to 18 months in prison.