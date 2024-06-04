Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin — and their seven kids — are getting their own reality show on TLC.
The couple announced their show on Tuesday, June 4, with an Instagram video featuring their large family. “We have an announcement to make,” Hilaria, 40, tells the cameras before Alec, 66, interrupts, “Good God, no.”
Hilaria reassures her husband they are “done having kids” as clips of their chaotic household play out on screen.”We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy,” Alec says in the announcement. “Home is the place we love to be most.”
The social media upload concludes with the family of nine yelling, “We are the Baldwins!”
“And we’re coming to TLC!” Alec adds before joking, “God help you all!”
Alec and Hilaria share seven children: Carmen Gabriela, 10, Rafael Thomas, 8, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7, Romeo Alejandro David, 5, Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, María Lucía Victoria, 3, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, 19 months. Alec also shares daughter Ireland, 28, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.
While the reality news might come as a surprise to some, a source previously told Us Weekly that the pair were considering a way to document their hectic lives.
“Alec and Hilaria may be pitching reality show ideas soon,” the insider said in November 2023 about how Alec and Hilaria would only move forward with a series if it’s “the right fit that would authentically show who they are as a family.”
The plan was to have a show that felt authentic to the Baldwins.
“They genuinely love spending time together so it would have to be something that shows their personalities, everyday laughter and adventures. It would have to be something very real and show how they spend their time together,” the insider added. “Alec’s favorite thing is spending time with Hilaria and their kids, and anyone who’s around them knows they just love being together. They love the idea of a show where they can show people who they are and what matters most to them.”
That same month, Alec discussed how being a father changed his priorities. “With me, everything’s about my family,” he said on Kelly Ripa’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast. “Once we had five and then six and then seven kids, I can’t go anywhere for any length of time.”
Deal of the DayJump for this Jumpsuit While it’s Still 39% Off! View Deal
Alec noted how traveling for work has become difficult because he would need “12 plane tickets” to accommodate his family. “Nannies, kids, my wife, I need, like, 11 [tickets],” he said. “They don’t even have 11 seats in the business class section of the plane.”
The Baldwins reality show comes more than one year after Alec was charged with involuntary manslaughter in January 2023 following Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins‘ death on set two years prior. Alec was holding the prop gun that was fired on the movie set, which killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, but has insisted he’s not responsible for the incident.
Alec pleaded not guilty, and the charges were dropped in April 2023, but Us confirmed in January that Alec was indicted again in connection with the death of Hutchins. If convicted of the fourth-degree felony, he could face up to 18 months in prison.