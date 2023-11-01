Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin have their sights set on a new career venture.

“Alec and Hilaria may be pitching reality show ideas soon,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the couple, who tied the knot in 2012.

The insider adds that Alec, 65, and Hilaria, 39, would only move forward with a series if it’s “the right fit that would authentically show who they are as a family.” The twosome share seven children: daughters Carmen, 10, Lucia, 2, and Ilaria, 13 months, and sons Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 5, and Eduardo, 3. (Alec also shares daughter Ireland Baldwin, 28, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.)

Alec — whose decades-long career in show business has earned him three Emmy awards and three Golden Globes — recently opened up about how his big brood has changed his priorities.

“With me, everything’s about my family,” he said during a Wednesday, November 1, appearance on Kelly Ripa’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast. “Once we had five and then six and then seven kids, I can’t go anywhere for any length of time.”

The actor added that traveling for work has become difficult because he needs “12 plane tickets” to accommodate his large clan. “Nannies, kids, my wife, I need, like, 11 [tickets],” he said. “They don’t even have 11 seats in the business class section of the plane.”

Alec recalled traveling to California for work a few years ago and realizing he was “not going to make a dime” due to renting out four hotel suites for his family. “I’m desperate to work from home,” he said, noting that he and Hilaria have “thought a lot” about doing a reality TV show.

As for what fans could expect from the Baldwin clan’s reality show, the source tells Us it would have to be authentic to the family.

“They genuinely love spending time together so it would have to be something that shows their personalities, everyday laughter and adventures. It would have to be something very real and show how they spend their time together,” the insider says. “Alec’s favorite thing is spending time with Hilaria and their kids, and anyone who’s around them knows they just love being together. They love the idea of a show where they can show people who they are and what matters most to them.”

In addition to opening up about his reality TV dreams on Wednesday, Alec also addressed the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film Rust.

“That’s what I’m hoping is gonna happen, is they’re going to eliminate ammunition — any kind of ammunition — on the set of TV and film,” he told Ripa, 53, of how he hopes the industry will change in the wake of the tragedy.

Alec was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for holding the prop weapon loaded with real bullets that led to Hutchins’ death at age 42.

The charges were dropped in April, with prosecutors saying in a statement at the time that they could not “proceed under the current time constraints and on the facts and evidence turned over by law enforcement in its existing form” due to “new facts” in the case.

Alec wrote that there were “no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins” in an October 2021 social media statement.