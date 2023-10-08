Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin had a special plus-7 at the Hamptons International Film Festival.

Alec, 65, and Hilaria, 39, stepped out at the annual festival in East Hampton, New York, on Saturday, October 7, bringing along their seven children to the Chairman’s Reception. The 30 Rock alum sported a green flannel shirt while his wife opted for a brown sweater and a pair of jeans. They were joined by Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 3, Lucia, 2, and Ilaria, 12 months.

Carmen sweetly cuddled her dad — who also shares daughter Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger — while Hilaria held Ilaria in her arms.

The couple, who wed in 2012, celebrated youngest daughter Ilaria’s first birthday late last month.

“Ilaria is going to be 1 on Friday and I always get super emotional, just before the first birthday. It’s such a milestone,” Hilaria wrote via Instagram on September 18, sharing throwback pregnancy photos. “I think back to where our family was a year ago … adding another person is always wonderful and a big change. Really focusing on family time and lots of walking to get the baby in position.”

She added at the time: “Remember I walked to the vet, with my cats, meowing loudly in the Dede’s stroller??? And everyone was like: ‘Who is this bizarre very pregnant woman who likes to stroll cats around??’ I have learned to own my weirdness, especially when I’m too pregnant to carry cats! I am leaving you here with just before she was born.”

While Alec and Hilaria — who are also grandparents to Ireland’s daughter, Holland, who was born in May — have their hands full with their little ones, they are not actively planning to further expand their brood.

“I would have said before [that I’m] definitely done,” Hilaria exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022. “Seven kids in, I feel like I am, but it’s Alec and me — so, time will tell! I have to say that once I passed three kids, I just embraced the chaos. We have a wild and super fun house. Always something going on.”

The Living Clearly Method author continued: “My two oldest have nightly homework that I do with them, and to balance play with the younger ones, breast-feeding the youngest — it can get to be quite a juggle.”

Alec and Hilaria celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in June, joking about the size of their family.

“Happy 11th anniversary, Jack,” Hilaria wrote via Instagram, referring to his 30 Rock character. “Pre-kids I would visit you on 30 Rock and prank you with that hidden cupboard behind. You had no pants … then we had 7 kids. Well here is to 11 more … years … maybe kids too … definitely cats.”

Alec later replied: “18 kids? 18? That’s not a baseball team. That’s a baseball game!!!”