Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 7th Child: Photos

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall. We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise,” the Living Clearly Method author, 38, captioned an Instagram video with Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 18 months and Lucia, 13 months, at the time.

The “Mom Brain” podcast cohost went on to write that her and Alec Baldwin’s children were “super excited” to welcome another sibling to the family.

“Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives,” the Massachusetts native concluded. “A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media. I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life.’ Our love to you and your loved ones.”

The former yoga instructor debuted her budding belly later that same month. “They are so excited,” the expectant star captioned an Instagram Story photo of her kids crowding around her stomach.

Hilaria and Alec, 64, tied the knot in June 2012 in New York and began expanding their family the following year. The 30 Rock alum was previously married to Kim Basinger, and the former couple are the parents of daughter Ireland, 26.

When it comes to stepparenting, the New York University grad told her Instagram followers in April 2019 that she “never tried” to be the model’s mom.

“She has a good mother who I have tremendous respect for, and I put myself in Kim’s shoes: if my children ever had a stepmother, I’d want her to let me be No. 1,” Hilaria explained at the time. “As someone who loves [Ireland], my job was not to step in and take over but rather respect what had been for the first 15 years of her life and then become a part of that, in a way that works for everyone.”

Ireland left a sweet comment on the social media upload at the time, writing, “I prayed for two lesbian moms from the womb but having two moms this way will do.”

