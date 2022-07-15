It takes a village. Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin has her hands full ahead of welcoming her seventh child with Alec Baldwin — and she’s feeling the pressure.

“As I begin the final trimester of this pregnancy, I feel my body slowing down,” the yoga instructor, 38, captioned Instagram footage on Thursday, July 14, of herself stretching and doing squats in a black sweater and pants. “I love exercising while pregnant and feel grateful that my pregnancies have allowed for me to be active.”

Hilaria continued, “We all know that every pregnancy is different and much control we have to let go to nature and listen to what our reality is. I got pregnant with Carmen at 28 and I’m 38 to have this baby girl. Age and wear and tear of so many pregnancies and babies are things I def feel 🥴.”

The wellness guru told her followers that she was looking back “at old photos of the babes” when she found the video she posted of herself working out. “These are exercises I do now and will be some of the first I go back to after I give birth,” she wrote. “Lots of pelvic floor concentration here with squats. Obvs no heels … you guys know me: always moving around with whatever I am wearing 😂.”

While she aspires to always maintain an active lifestyle, Hilaria is listening to her body before baby No. 7 arrives. “Respecting the slowing down process and then the slow rev up again after baby. The expansion and contraction of the body. How grateful I am to have these experiences in my life’s story,” she noted.

The Living Clearly Method author announced in March that she and the 30 Rock alum, 64, are expecting their seventh child together, his eighth. “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” Hilaria revealed via Instagram at the time. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise.”

The couple share daughters Carmen, 8, and Maria Lucia Victoria, 16 months, as well as sons Rafael Thomas, 7, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, and Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, 22 months. Alec is also the father of Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

One year before their pregnancy announcement, the pair surprised fans by revealing that they secretly welcomed baby No. 6 via surrogate. “We are living each day, bonding, and grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world,” the “Mom Brain” podcast host gushed in March 2021.

As they await the newest addition to their family, Hilaria opened up about the parts of pregnancy that are “beyond [her] control” after suffering miscarriages in the past. “As I approach the time when I lost the second baby in 2019, at 16 weeks, I get more nervous,” she wrote via Instagram in April. “I get asked all the time how to stay calm and make it through after loss. To be honest, it’s hard to stay calm, even if someone hasn’t experienced loss.”

The Yoga Vida cofounder continued, “When I get nervous, I focus on my breath and try to calm muscles of stress in my body. … I’ve read that sometimes women can’t find the heartbeat (even tho it’s there), because it can be tricky. That is an important thing to think about. Also, sometimes people get addicted to it. That’s something to consider.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!