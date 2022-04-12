Learning to let go. Hilaria Baldwin is accepting the aspects of pregnancy that are “beyond control” due to her previous miscarriages.

“As I approach the time when I lost the second baby in 2019, at 16 weeks, I get more nervous,” the Living Clearly Method author, 38, captioned a Monday, April 11, Instagram video of her baby-to-be’s heartbeat. “I get asked all the time how to stay calm and make it through after loss. To be honest, it’s hard to stay calm, even if someone hasn’t experienced loss.”

The Massachusetts native went on to write that she often experiences “intense implantation cramping” in the first trimesters of her pregnancies, which led to great parenting advice from her mom, Kathryn Hayward.

“I expressed my frustration to my mother when I was pregnant [in 2013],” the “Mom Brain” podcast cohost, who is the mother of Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 18 months, and Lucia, 13 months, with husband Alec Baldwin, added. “I thought at any moment I’d start bleeding. She told me, ‘This is just the beginning, Hilaria. This is preparation for an entire lifetime of being a mother and not being able to control so much. You must live and learn to be.’ Going on seven children later, and multiple losses, this is so true. Frustrating for my controlling Capricorn mind, but true.”

The former yoga instructor encouraged other moms with a history of pregnancy losses to purchase a Doppler kit for peace of mind.

“When I get nervous, I focus on my breath and try to calm muscles of stress in my body. This [Doppler] helps my mind,” the Yoga Vida cocreator concluded. “I’ve read that sometimes women can’t find the heartbeat (even tho it’s there), because it can be tricky. That is an important thing to think about. Also, sometimes people get addicted to it. That’s something to consider.”

In addition to her November 2019 miscarriage, Hilaria has also spoken to her social media followers about an April 2019 loss as well as multiple chemical pregnancies over the years.

Last month, the New York University grad announced that she and Alec are expecting their seventh child together, his eighth. (The 64-year-old 30 Rock alum welcomed daughter Ireland Baldwin in 1995 with then-wife Kim Basinger.)

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” the expectant star wrote via Instagram in March. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise.”

