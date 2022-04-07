Decades after Alec Baldwin welcomed daughter Ireland Baldwin in 1995 with then-wife Kim Basinger,​​​ his model daughter is sharing her thoughts on his and pregnant Hilaria Baldwin’s expanding family.

“I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family,” the 26-year-old Los Angeles native wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. “I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is for free — it’s none of my business. … I don’t care.”

The New York Film Academy grad went on to write that her life is in Oregon with her boyfriend, André Allen Anjos, their six dogs and her work.

“I smoke weed, I eat good food and I mind MY own business,” Ireland added. “I am so grateful and lucky to be where I am. Thank you to those who always send me support and kind words. To those that still have a negative opinion of me, stick around.”

The actress, who recently “reached a boiling point,” also touched on her relationship with her parents as well as her eating disorder struggles.

“I have spent way too many years starving myself, binging, purging, measuring, stepping on scales, spitting food into my purse and all around ruining my body because some troll told me I’ll never be as thin and beautiful as my mother,” she wrote. “Now that I made it through … I am indeed on the other side. I have my bad days of course. But overall, I f–king LOVE food, like, romantically. I love my body. I love the way it moves. I love how I feel in it.”

After describing her “freeing mental headspace,” Ireland referenced the infamous 2007 voicemail that Alec, 64, left her, calling her a pig. “‘Fat’ is beautiful. Not an insult. ‘Pigs’ are adorable. And smart,” she wrote. “SO joke’s on you.”

The four-slide social media upload came one week after Alec and Hilaria, 38, announced that baby No. 7 is on the way. The little one will join Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 18 months, and Lucia, 13 months.

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” the Living Clearly Method author captioned her March Instagram reveal. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise.”

The former yoga instructor shared a video of her “excited” children in the post, concluding, “Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times.”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.